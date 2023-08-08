BlackRock Inc. (Trades, Portfolio), one of the world's largest investment management corporations, has recently made a significant addition to its portfolio. On July 31, 2023, the firm acquired 1,525,099 shares in Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC), an independent investment bank. This article will delve into the details of this transaction, provide an overview of both BlackRock Inc. (Trades, Portfolio) and Moelis & Co, and analyze the potential implications of this acquisition for value investors.

Transaction Details





On July 31, 2023, BlackRock Inc. (Trades, Portfolio) added 1,525,099 shares of Moelis & Co to its portfolio, bringing its total holdings in the company to 6,893,850 shares. The shares were acquired at a price of $48.83 each. This transaction represents a 0.01% position in BlackRock's portfolio and a 10.40% stake in Moelis & Co. Despite the significant share change of 28.41%, the impact on BlackRock's portfolio was not substantial due to the firm's vast equity holdings of $3,388.31 trillion.





BlackRock Inc. (Trades, Portfolio) is a globally recognized investment management corporation founded in 1988. The firm operates through a large group of subsidiaries and has a significant presence in virtually every financial market worldwide. BlackRock's investment philosophy is rooted in risk management, with the firm's platform monitoring about 7% of the world's total financial assets. The firm's top holdings include Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc, Alphabet Inc, Microsoft Corp, and NVIDIA Corp, with a particular focus on the technology and healthcare sectors.

BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stake in Moelis & Co

Profile of Moelis & Co





Moelis & Co is a US-based independent investment bank that provides strategic and financial advice to a diverse client base. The company assists its clients in achieving their strategic goals by offering comprehensive, globally integrated financial advisory services across all industry sectors. Moelis & Co has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion and its stock is currently priced at $47.775. The company's GF Score is 72/100, indicating a likely average future performance.

BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stake in Moelis & Co

Analysis of the Stock's Performance





Moelis & Co's stock is currently significantly overvalued, with a price to GF Value of 1.50. The company's Profitability Rank is 8/10, indicating a strong profitability potential. However, its Growth Rank is 5/10, suggesting a moderate growth potential. The company's Momentum Rank is 8/10, indicating a strong momentum in its stock price.

Comparison with Other Gurus





BlackRock Inc. (Trades, Portfolio)'s acquisition of Moelis & Co shares is significant compared to the holdings of other gurus. Baron Funds holds the largest share percentage in Moelis & Co, while other gurus such as Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) and First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio) also hold shares in the company. The influence of these gurus' holdings on the transaction is yet to be determined.

Conclusion





In conclusion, BlackRock Inc. (Trades, Portfolio)'s acquisition of Moelis & Co shares represents a notable addition to its portfolio. Despite the stock's overvaluation, its strong profitability and momentum ranks suggest potential for future performance. However, the moderate growth rank and the significant stake held by other gurus warrant careful consideration by value investors. As always, investors are advised to conduct their own comprehensive analysis before making investment decisions.

