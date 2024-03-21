Advertisement
U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    5,241.53
    +16.91 (+0.32%)
     

  • Dow 30

    39,781.37
    +269.24 (+0.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    16,401.84
    +32.43 (+0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,098.56
    +23.68 (+1.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.89
    -0.38 (-0.47%)
     

  • Gold

    2,184.50
    +23.50 (+1.09%)
     

  • Silver

    24.93
    -0.17 (-0.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0861
    -0.0064 (-0.59%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2710
    -0.0020 (-0.05%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2655
    -0.0131 (-1.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    151.6380
    +0.4430 (+0.29%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    65,605.68
    -839.55 (-1.26%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,882.55
    +145.17 (+1.88%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    40,815.66
    +812.06 (+2.03%)
     

BlackRock launches BUIDL fund for digital yield

CryptoSlam
·1 min read

BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, has partnered with cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase to launch the BlackRock USD Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund (BUIDL), a blockchain-based investment fund designed to offer U.S. dollar yields through tokenization.

The announcement on Wednesday marks a step in the integration of traditional finance with blockchain technology, with BUIDL leveraging US$100 million in USDC stablecoin transactions, BlackRock said in a press release.

BUIDL aims to provide qualified investors with a stable token value pegged at US$1 and the opportunity for daily dividends, marrying the stability of safe assets like U.S. Treasury bills with the efficiency of blockchain technology.

The fund’s infrastructure is supported by a consortium of firms, including Anchorage Digital Bank NA, BitGo, Fireblocks, and Coinbase.

BlackRock’s foray into tokenization with BUIDL, coupled with its existing Bitcoin holdings in the iShares Bitcoin Trust, indicates a deepening commitment to digital assets.

Advertisement