Blackstone Inc. (BX) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

In the latest market close, Blackstone Inc. (BX) reached $125.11, with a -1.71% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.04%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.16%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.28%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the investment manager had gained 3.08% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's gain of 3.66% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.01% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Blackstone Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.99, signifying a 2.06% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.55 billion, up 2.66% from the prior-year quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.92 per share and a revenue of $12.38 billion, representing changes of +24.56% and +27.68%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Blackstone Inc. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.55% lower within the past month. Blackstone Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

With respect to valuation, Blackstone Inc. is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 25.88. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.96.

It is also worth noting that BX currently has a PEG ratio of 1.45. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As the market closed yesterday, the Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry was having an average PEG ratio of 0.97.

The Financial - Miscellaneous Services industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 149, positioning it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

