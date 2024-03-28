Blackwells Sues Disney Over Ties to ValueAct in Proxy Fight

(Bloomberg) -- Blackwells Capital LLC asked a Delaware judge to force Walt Disney Co. to hand over records about its relationship with activist investor ValueAct Capital Management and the role it played in a fight over the makeup of the entertainment giant’s board of directors.

Blackwells claimed in a court filing Thursday that Disney didn’t properly disclose financial ties to ValueAct before ValueAct backed Disney’s director candidates in a proxy fight. ValueAct managed more than $350 million of Disney pension monies over a 10-year period, Blackwells said.

Along with fellow activist Disney investor Nelson Peltz, Blackwells is pushing for board changes opposed by the entertainment company. Disney’s slate of candidates got the public backing of ValueAct and its Chief Executive Officer Mason Morfit earlier this year. Pelz’s Trian Fund has questioned current Disney CEO Bob Iger’s management of the company.

Blackwells is pushing “to inspect corporate books and records to investigate its credible suspicion of wrongdoing regarding Disney’s dealings and disclosures related to ValueAct,” it said in the court filing.

Proxy adviser Institutional Shareholder Services, in a report earlier this month, said, “In response to an inquiry from ISS regarding Blackwells’ allegations, ValueAct has clarified that it no longer manages assets on behalf of the DIS pension, and that the DIS pension plan fully redeemed its investment before ValueAct built its stake in the company.”

Spokespeople for Disney and ValueAct didn’t immediately return emails Thursday seeking comment on the Delaware Chancery Court suit.

The case is Blackwell Onshore LLC v. The Walt Disney Co., Delaware Chancery Court (Wilmington)

