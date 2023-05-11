Blazing Ahead: Solo Brands Acquires TerraFlame

By Daniella Parra

Grapevine, Texas-based Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE: DTC) announced its acquisition of TerraFlame, a company dedicated to creating inviting spaces with clean-burning flames.

“This strategic acquisition complements our brands, and, alongside Solo Stove, allows us to offer our customers the fire burning experience outdoors, and with the addition of TerraFlame, we’re thrilled to bring the fire inside,” said John Merris, CEO of Solo Brands.

Solo Brands aims to leverage its expertise in direct-to-consumer and wholesale operations to support TerraFlame’s growth and enhance the overall customer experience. As part of the deal, TerraFlame’s CEO Lenny Vainberg will assume the role of TerraFlame General Manager within Solo Brands.

Exec Edge sister platform IPO Edge recently interviewed Mr. Merris at the 2023 ICR Conference in Orlando, FL.

