On January 2, 2024, Chief Accounting Officer Ajmere Dale executed a sale of 1,525 shares of Block Inc (NYSE:SQ), according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was carried out at a stock price of $74.32 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $113,338.

Block Inc, formerly known as Square Inc, is a technology company with a focus on financial services. It provides tools that enable sellers to accept card payments and provides reporting and analytics, and next-day settlement. Block Inc also offers financial and marketing services.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 6,495 shares of Block Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a broader pattern observed over the last year, where there has been a total of 59 insider sells and only 1 insider buy.

Block Inc Chief Accounting Officer Ajmere Dale Sells 1,525 Shares

On the valuation front, Block Inc's shares were trading at $74.32 on the day of the insider's sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $41.76 billion. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.93, with a GF Value of $80.13, indicating that Block Inc is modestly undervalued.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Block Inc Chief Accounting Officer Ajmere Dale Sells 1,525 Shares

Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into a company's internal perspective on the stock's valuation and future prospects. The recent sale by the insider at Block Inc may attract attention from the market, considering the company's current valuation status as modestly undervalued according to the GF Value.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

