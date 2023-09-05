Blockchain Developer Cronos Labs Kicks Off Search for Participants in $100M Accelerator Program

Blockchain network developer Cronos Labs has started looking for eight startups to take part in the third cohort of its $100 million accelerator program aimed at supporting early stage crypto projects.

The recruitment phase of the 12-week program commenced Sept. 4 to coincide with the start of Korea Blockchain Week, which runs until Sept. 10, and has a particular focus on artificial intelligence, according to an announcement shared with CoinDesk on Tuesday.

"The accelerator program is targeted at teams building at the intersection of AI and crypto," Cronos Labs said. "In particular, it is designed to attract projects utilizing AI to provide unparalleled speed and efficiency that will help take products to market."

Blockchain developers have been attempting to cash in on the increased interest around AI in recent months following the mainstream success of tools like ChatGPT. Venture capitalists have also focused more on AI, making the integration between AI and crypto a key tool for courting investment.

Cronos Labs has signed up Google Cloud, Amazon Web Services (AWS) and blockchain security specialists PeckShield and Certik as mentors for the program.

