On January 29, 2024, CEO Phil Horlock sold 50,000 shares of Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ:BLBD), as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Blue Bird Corp is known for its role as a leading independent designer and manufacturer of school buses. The company also provides aftermarket parts and services for the school bus market.

According to the filing, the insider executed the sale at an average price point, resulting in a transaction amounting to a significant sum. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 134,749 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

The insider transaction history at Blue Bird Corp indicates a pattern of sales by insiders, with 10 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Blue Bird Corp were trading at $29, giving the company a market cap of $989.463 million. The price-earnings ratio stood at 41.53, which is above both the industry median of 16.52 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio was calculated at 1.2, with a share price of $29 and a GuruFocus Value of $24.11, indicating that Blue Bird Corp is considered Modestly Overvalued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Blue Bird Corp CEO Phil Horlock Sells 50,000 Shares

The insider trend image above reflects the recent selling activity within the company.

Blue Bird Corp CEO Phil Horlock Sells 50,000 Shares

The GF Value image provides a visual representation of the stock's valuation relative to its intrinsic value estimate.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

