What Is BlueLinx Holdings Inc.'s (NYSE:BXC) Share Price Doing?

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a significant share price rise of over 20% in the past couple of months on the NYSE. As a stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, could the stock still be trading at a relatively cheap price? Let’s take a look at BlueLinx Holdings’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is BlueLinx Holdings Still Cheap?

According to my valuation model, BlueLinx Holdings seems to be fairly priced at around 8.31% above my intrinsic value, which means if you buy BlueLinx Holdings today, you’d be paying a relatively reasonable price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $84.42, then there isn’t really any room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since BlueLinx Holdings’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of BlueLinx Holdings look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. Though in the case of BlueLinx Holdings, it is expected to deliver a highly negative earnings growth in the upcoming, which doesn’t help build up its investment thesis. It appears that risk of future uncertainty is high, at least in the near term.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Currently, BXC appears to be trading around its fair value, but given the uncertainty from negative returns in the future, this could be the right time to reduce the risk in your portfolio. Is your current exposure to the stock optimal for your total portfolio? And is the opportunity cost of holding a negative-outlook stock too high? Before you make a decision on the stock, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on BXC for a while, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. The price seems to be trading at fair value, which means there’s less benefit from mispricing. Furthermore, the negative growth outlook increases the risk of holding the stock. However, there are also other important factors we haven’t considered today, which can help gel your views on BXC should the price fluctuate below its true value.

So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing BlueLinx Holdings at this point in time. Be aware that BlueLinx Holdings is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis and 1 of those makes us a bit uncomfortable...

If you are no longer interested in BlueLinx Holdings, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

