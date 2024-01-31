BNB Chain highlights DeFi, gaming and AI in 2024 roadmap

BNB Chain, a blockchain network initiated by cryptocurrency exchange Binance, has announced its strategic outlook for 2024, introducing the “One BNB Paradigm.”

The initiative, outlined in BNB Chain’s 2024 roadmap published on Wednesday, aims to consolidate its ecosystem, enhancing the integration of decentralized finance (DeFi), gaming, and artificial intelligence (AI).

The plan includes goals such as improving transaction efficiency, enhancing security protocols, and fostering a more inclusive and sustainable ecosystem.

The BNB Chain consists of a governance layer known as the BNB Beacon Chain, a smart contract settlement layer called the BNB Smart Chain (BSC), and a storage layer named BNB Greenfield. The ecosystem also has scaling layers, zkBNB and opBNB, and is powered by Binance’s native token, BNB.

According to the network’s 2024 roadmap, the “One BNB” multi-chain concept connects BSC, opBNB and Greenfield, to offer a unified platform for decentralized computing and data storage.

BNB Chain claimed in its roadmap that it has the most actively used layer-1 blockchain with 32 million daily transactions on the BSC.

The blockchain is home to the world’s third-largest decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem with US$3.55 billion in total value locked (TVL) — a metric used to measure the value of cryptocurrencies deposited into the network’s decentralized applications. BSC’s TVL accounts for 6.23% of all DeFi networks, according to DeFiLlama data. Ethereum’s US$32.05 billion in TVL dominates 56.2% of the world’s DeFi pie.

BNB Chain is also among the top blockchains for non-fungible tokens. The network has US$35.9 million in total NFT sales, ranking it the ninth-most active in the world, CryptoSlam data shows.

BNB Chain developers plan to merge the Beacon Chain and the BSC to streamline operations this coming April.

The BNB token fell 1.7% in the past 24 hours to US$305 at 1:00 p.m. ET.