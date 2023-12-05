BNP Paribas wins Austria settlement services deal with Goldman Sachs

PARIS (Reuters) - France's largest bank BNP Paribas said on Tuesday it had won a deal with Goldman Sachs, the largest trading member on the Vienna stock exchange by market share, to provide custody and settlement services for assets in Austria.

"We are delighted to receive this mandate, which confirms our commitment to the Austrian market and the depth of our local expertise," said Bruno Campenon from BNP Paribas' Securities Services division.

"We are also very pleased to strengthen our partnership with Goldman Sachs, who have been a historical client of BNP Paribas' Securities Services business for many years," he added.

