Body Vision Medical Strengthens Global Footprint with Four New Distribution Agreements in April

Body Vision Medical signs exclusive distribution agreements in Czech Republic, India, Malaysia and Thailand.

CAMPBELL, Calif., May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In the month of April, Body Vision Medical, a leader in AI-driven, intraoperative imaging signed exclusive distribution agreements with Asantela S.R.O, Assiz & Sarah Health Care Pvt. Ltd., I-Medic Imaging Sdn, Bhd., Exotech Medical Co., Ltd. for distribution of its LungVision™ real-time, intraoperative CT imaging platform in the Czech Republic, India, Malaysia and Thailand, respectively.

Body Vision Medical (PRNewsfoto/Body Vision Medical)

Body Vision Medical's LungVision™ System utilizes the power of artificial intelligence (AI) to convert X-ray images acquired from any C-arm into real-time, intraoperative CT scans. This cutting-edge technology empowers bronchoscopists to see the pulmonary lesion and confirms that biopsies are taken from within the lesion during diagnostic bronchoscopy, improving the probability of both early detection and long-term survival for lung cancer patients.

"These distributor relationships mark a key step in democratizing Body Vision's LungVision™ imaging technology to lung cancer patients globally, especially in areas where the incidence of lung cancer is high, but access to advanced medical technologies like LungVision™ is limited, leading to poor patient survival rates." says David Webster, CEO of Body Vision Medical. "We believe we can improve on the quintuple aim of healthcare by harnessing the power of Artificial Intelligence to cost-effectively provide clinicians with the real-time, intraoperative imaging they need to enhance procedural accuracy, drive better patient outcomes, and reduce overall operating costs."

By forging these strategic alliances, Body Vision Medical is executing on its growth strategy of expanding lung patient access to LungVision in 60 new markets over the next three years.

About Asantela, S.R.O

Asantela is a dynamic company specializing in the sale of innovative medical devices in the areas of electrophysiology, interventional cardiology, interventional radiology, and interventional pulmonology into the Czech Republic.

Story continues

About Assiz & Sarah Health Care Pvt. Ltd.

Assiz & Sarah Healthcare was established in 2014 with the vision of making innovative and breakthrough technologies available to the Indian Medical Market. As one of the leading players in the Indian capital equipments market, their infrastructure, logistical and distribution nature is as impressive as their technical and marketing capabilities.

About I-Medic Imaging Sdn. Bhd.

I-Medic Imaging is a prominent supplier of Medical and Diagnostic imaging products in Malaysia. Renowned for its commitment to introducing the latest innovative medical technology to the Malaysian healthcare community, the company has been instrumental in improving clinical outcomes, optimizing efficiency, and improving medical facilities in hospitals, clinics, and doctors' offices.

About Exotech Medical Co., Ltd.

Exotech is a group of leading business advisors well know for their ongoing collaboration with internationally renowned medical device companies. Exotech is committed to providing a premier experience to customers, including expert level service and clinical support post-sale.

About Body Vision Medical

Body Vision Medical specializes in AI-driven, intraoperative imaging with the aim of saving lives through the democratization of innovative medical technology. Its first commercial product, LungVision™, addresses the unmet clinical need for early, definitive lung cancer diagnosis and, in the future, to enable effective treatment of lung lesions via a minimally-invasive procedure.

Visit bodyvisionmedical.com to learn more and connect with them on LinkedIn .

Contact

info@bodyvisionmedical.com

+1-888-302-5439

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/body-vision-medical-strengthens-global-footprint-with-four-new-distribution-agreements-in-april-301819981.html

SOURCE Body Vision Medical