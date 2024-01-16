Boeing downgraded, Target upgraded: Wall Street's top analyst calls

The most talked about and market moving research calls around Wall Street are now in one place. Here are today's research calls that investors need to know, as compiled by The Fly.



Top 5 Upgrades:



Bernstein upgraded Boston Beer (SAM) to Market Perform from Underperform with a price target of $335, up from $280. Boston Beer is now a Twisted Tea story and Truly is showing some signs of improvement, the firm tells investors in a research note.

Barclays upgraded Western Digital (WDC) to Overweight from Equal Weight with a price target of $65, up from $45, citing better fundamentals in HDD and flash. Deutsche Bank also upgraded Western Digital to Buy from Hold with a price target of $65, up from $45.

Gordon Haskett upgraded Domino's Pizza (DPZ) to Buy from Hold with a $467 price target. The firm views the shares as "compelling" given concept-specific market share drivers that could make current Street 2024 same-store sales growth estimates "conservative." Gordon Haskett also upgraded Brinker (EAT) to Buy from Hold with a $48 price target.

Piper Sandler upgraded Home Depot (HD) to Overweight from Neutral with a price target of $400, up from $311. The firm now thinks Home Depot is set to outperform both the market and Lowe's (LOW) .

Morgan Stanley upgraded Target (TGT) to Overweight from Equal Weight with a price target of $165, up from $140. Lower interest rates, bottoming durables and a late 2024 housing inflection make for an improving setup, the firm tells investors in a research note. Morgan Stanley also upgraded Starbucks (SBUX) , Wayfair (W) and Dollar General (DG) to Overweight from Equal Weight.

Top 5 Downgrades:



Wells Fargo downgraded Boeing (BA) to Equal Weight from Overweight with a price target of $225, down from $280. With the FAA taking a closer look into Boeing's production, the risk of a delivery impact increases significantly, the firm tells investors in a research note.

Craig-Hallum downgraded Five Below (FIVE) to Hold from Buy with a price target of $195, down from $220. While the firm continues to view Five Below as a "premier growth story within the retail sector," it sees FY24 as set up to be a "below trend growth year," with the company projecting new units below consensus forecasts while presenting at ICR.

Mizuho downgraded PayPal (PYPL) to Neutral from Buy with a price target of $65, down from $72. The firm's data suggests that market share loss for PayPal to Apple (AAPL) Pay looks increasingly challenging.

Gordon Haskett downgraded Starbucks (SBUX) to Hold from Buy with a $100 price target. The firm is moving to the sidelines given what it sees as diminished upside and upward revision prospects. Gordon Haskett also downgraded Wendy's (WEN) to Hold from Buy with a $21 price target.