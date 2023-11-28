Boeing upgraded, Shopify downgraded: Wall Street's top analyst calls

Reuters

U.S. Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said on Tuesday he is "increasingly confident" that the current setting of the central bank's benchmark interest rate will prove adequate to lower inflation to the Fed's 2% target. "I am increasingly confident that policy is currently well positioned to slow the economy and get inflation back to 2%," Waller said in comments prepared for delivery at the American Enterprise Institute think tank. After a period when faster-than-expected U.S. economic growth threatened to reverse a steady easing of inflation, Waller said, "I am encouraged by what we have learned in the past few weeks - something appears to be giving, and it’s the pace of the economy," rather than the progress on inflation, which he said appears to be edging steadily lower.