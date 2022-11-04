U.S. markets close in 2 hours 50 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,712.58
    -7.31 (-0.20%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,973.02
    -28.23 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,278.32
    -64.62 (-0.62%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,775.30
    -4.43 (-0.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.25
    +4.08 (+4.63%)
     

  • Gold

    1,676.40
    +45.50 (+2.79%)
     

  • Silver

    20.77
    +1.34 (+6.90%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9919
    +0.0167 (+1.72%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1710
    +0.0470 (+1.14%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1300
    +0.0139 (+1.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.1180
    -1.0460 (-0.71%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,779.74
    +487.91 (+2.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    496.53
    +14.48 (+3.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,334.84
    +146.21 (+2.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,199.74
    -463.65 (-1.68%)
     

BOK Financial and BOKF Foundation combine to reach $100 million donation milestone

BOK Financial Corporation
·2 min read
BOK Financial Corporation
BOK Financial Corporation

TULSA, Okla., Nov. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- An important charitable giving milestone has been reached by BOK Financial and its BOKF Foundation.

Since its creation in 2000, the Foundation funded through a portion of the company’s profits each year and the company have combined to give $100 million in contributions to nonprofit organizations.

“At BOK Financial one of our core values is ‘actively advancing the communities we serve.’ Charitable giving and volunteering give us the opportunity to act on those values,” said Stacy Kymes, president and CEO of BOK Financial. “I am proud that since its creation, the foundation and the company have given $100 million in donations—but the impact of these dollars in the community is immeasurable.”

The foundation directs a portion of company profits to worthy community organizations, averaging $6 million to more than 600 nonprofits each year. Giving is focused on four key pillars: basic needs, education, economic development and local United Ways.

“Not only does the BOK Foundation’s giving create lasting impact in our communities, but it’s a source of tremendous pride for all employees,” said Leslie Paris, director of community and employee engagement for BOK Financial. “Working for an organization that values this level of community involvement and employee empowerment creates a culture of giving. Each of the nonprofits we support is full of inspiring people doing transformative service in their community. We’re continuously motivated by their missions and the stories they tell.”

Giving is done through a combination of BOKF Foundation giving and direct corporate donations, and has had a positive effect on communities throughout the company’s footprint. Some notable projects in recent years include: The Gathering Place and Tulsa Children’s Museum/Discovery Lab in Tulsa, Family Place in Dallas, Colorado Uplift in Denver, City Rescue Mission in Oklahoma City and Covenant House in Houston.

“I look forward to continuing this momentum for years to come,” said Kymes.

BOK Financial Corporation is a $44 billion regional financial services company headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma with $95 billion in assets under management and administration. The company's stock is publicly traded on NASDAQ under the Global Select market listings (BOKF). BOK Financial Corporation's holdings include BOKF, NA; BOK Financial Securities, Inc.; BOK Financial Private Wealth, Inc.; and BOK Financial Insurance, Inc. BOKF, NA's holdings include TransFund and Cavanal Hill Investment Management, Inc. BOKF, NA operates banking divisions across eight states as: Bank of Albuquerque; Bank of Oklahoma; Bank of Texas; and BOK Financial® in Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas and Missouri; as well as having limited purpose offices in Nebraska, Wisconsin and Connecticut. Through its subsidiaries, BOK Financial Corporation provides commercial and consumer banking, brokerage trading, investment, trust and insurance services, mortgage origination and servicing, and an electronic funds transfer network. For more information, visit www.bokf.com.

CONTACT: Media Contact Cydney Williams C.Williams@bokf.com


Recommended Stories

  • Employers in New York City begin to comply with pay transparency law

    Yahoo Finance’s Dani Romero discusses early compliance with New York City’s salary transparency law, employers testing the limits of the rule, states that are following NYC's playbook, and what it means for pay disparities.

  • DraftKings stock slides on third-quarter earnings

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss stock performance for DraftKings following third-quarter earnings.

  • Why Teva Stock Sank On Thursday

    Thursday was an eventful day for drug maker Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE: TEVA). Not only did the company release its latest set of quarterly earnings, it also reached a settlement in a major lawsuit. Arguably, the more important development is the legal settlement, in which Teva has agreed to pay a total of $523 million to the state of New York.

  • ‘Disregard for the livelihoods of millions’: Elizabeth Warren, Bernie Sanders slammed the Fed's hawkish stance — Powell responded with another 0.75% hike. Here are 3 ideas for shockproofing

    More hikes are likely coming. Can your portfolio handle it?

  • Lumen Plunges on Its Dividend Cut: Is the Stock Now a Bargain or a Value Trap?

    When Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) closed its two asset sales and appointed a new CEO over the past couple of months, it seemed highly probable that the company would cut its dividend. Is this a sign of Lumen's impending demise, or can the business be turned around? With a new CEO and a better balance sheet thanks to recent asset sales, Lumen could be an interesting stock for deep-value investors, as dividend seekers sell off their shares.

  • Carvana posts huge earnings miss

    Yahoo Finance’s Pras Subramanian breaks down Carvana earnings.

  • Why Shares in Copper Miner Freeport-McMoRan Rocketed Higher in October

    Despite talk of a recession, the copper miner's management is seeing a tight physical market for copper,

  • CrowdStrike (CRWD) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know

    Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to CrowdStrike (CRWD). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.

  • Okta (OKTA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    Okta (OKTA) closed at $50.15 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.53% move from the prior day.

  • Why Chewy Stock Was Down This Week

    Chewy (NYSE: CHWY) investors trailed a declining market this week. The e-commerce specialist's shares fell 10% through Thursday trading, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Chewy shares are trailing the market so far in 2022 but have recovered somewhat from the lows investors saw in late May.

  • 3 Top Cybersecurity Stocks to Buy in November

    Instead, their stocks retreated because their valuations got overheated during the buying frenzy in growth stocks in 2020 and 2021. Tenable's Nessus platform aims to prevent cyberattacks by scanning networks for security threats like weak passwords, misconfigured software, and other problems. Tenable went public four years ago.

  • Why Twilio Stock Melted Down Today

    Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) reported its third-quarter results late Thursday, and on Friday morning, the stock fell hard. While the digital communication specialist beat analysts' consensus estimates on the top and bottom lines, management issued fourth-quarter revenue guidance that was below expectations and warned that the macroeconomic climate is hurting Twilio's business. Lately, investors have been quick to dump technology companies that experience any slowdowns, and that appears to be what's happening here.

  • Stocks poised for big move, U.S. dollar shifts down

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre joins the Live show to break down how stocks are trading following the October jobs report.&nbsp;

  • 15 Best High Volume Penny Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 15 best high volume penny stocks to buy now. If you want to read about some more high volume penny stocks, go directly to 5 Best High Volume Penny Stocks to Buy Now. Penny stocks had become an important indicator of the overall health of the stock market in […]

  • Calculating The Intrinsic Value Of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

    How far off is Broadcom Inc. ( NASDAQ:AVGO ) from its intrinsic value? Using the most recent financial data, we'll take...

  • BigCommerce (BIGC) Reports Q3 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    BigCommerce (BIGC) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 28.57% and 3.89%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Lithium Americas Stock Spinoff: What Investors Should Know

    Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC), a late-development-stage lithium miner, announced on Thursday that it plans to split into two public companies. Lithium Americas stock is up 4% on Thursday as of 12:59 p.m. ET. Lithium stocks have garnered much investor attention over the last year because lithium prices have skyrocketed due to soaring demand for the material, which has boosted the profits of major lithium producers.

  • Shopify Stock: Bull vs. Bear

    Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) stock has taken investors on a tumultuous ride over the last couple of years. Shopify stock has lost roughly three-quarters of its value so far in 2022 and is down 80% from the all-time high that it hit last November. Should investors treat the big valuation pullback as a buying opportunity, or is there still too much downside risk to make the stock a smart buy at current prices?

  • Why General Electric Stock Soared More Than 25% in October

    Shares in industrial conglomerate General Electric (NYSE: GE) soared a whopping 25.7% in October, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Its healthcare business has suffered revenue shortfalls due to ongoing supply chain dfficulties (management now expects $2.6 billion in GE Healthcare profit compared to initial expectations for $3.1 billion to $3.3 billion). GE Renewable Energy is set to lose $2 billion this year as the wind power industry continues to suffer supply chain challenges, declining demand (due to political uncertainty), and ultra-competitive pricing.

  • Is There An Opportunity With Gilead Sciences, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:GILD) 46% Undervaluation?

    Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of Gilead Sciences, Inc...