Here’s What Boosted Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD) Share Price in Q3

TimesSquare Capital Management, an equity investment management company, released its “U.S. Mid Cap Growth Strategy” third-quarter investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the strategy outperformed the Russell Midcap Growth Index and returned -4.11% (net) while the index return was -5.22%. The third quarter saw a decline in global equities markets, although they have held up positive year-to-date. In addition, please check the fund’s top five holdings to know its best picks in 2023.

TimesSquare Capital U.S. Mid Cap Growth Strategy highlighted stocks like Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) in the third quarter 2023 investor letter. Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) is an oil and gas exploration and production company. On December 15, 2023, Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) stock closed at $227.15 per share. One-month return of Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) was -4.62%, and its shares gained 3.76% of their value over the last 52 weeks. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has a market capitalization of $52.996 billion.

TimesSquare Capital U.S. Mid Cap Growth Strategy made the following comment about Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) in its Q3 2023 investor letter:

"We often see the ebb and flow of the Energy sector tied to underlying commodity prices. In this area, we seek low-cost exploration & production companies with high-yielding acreage or specialized service providers. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) is an independent exploration and production company with operations in West Texas. The combination of strong second quarter results and well productivity boosted the share price by 12%. Capital expenditure projections were lowered, and oil production estimates increased. We added to our position on increased conviction."

