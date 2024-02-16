On February 14, 2024, Frederic Lissalde, President and CEO of BorgWarner Inc (NYSE:BWA), executed a sale of 225,900 shares of the company, according to a SEC Filing. BorgWarner Inc is a global product leader in clean and efficient technology solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles. The company's products help to improve vehicle performance, propulsion efficiency, stability, and air quality.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 225,900 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

The insider transaction history for BorgWarner Inc indicates a trend of 0 insider buys and 9 insider sells over the past year.

BorgWarner Inc President and CEO Frederic Lissalde Sells 225,900 Shares

On the date of the insider's recent transaction, shares of BorgWarner Inc were trading at $31.08, resulting in a market capitalization of $7,235.774 billion.

The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 11.79, which is below both the industry median of 16.12 and the historical median price-earnings ratio for BorgWarner Inc.

With the current share price of $31.08 and a GuruFocus Value of $45.30, BorgWarner Inc's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.69, indicating that the stock is Significantly Undervalued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is calculated by GuruFocus and takes into account historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

