Boss's latest guitar has a built-in synth and Bluetooth pedal control

Steve Dent
·Associate Editor
·1 min read

Boss has unveiled a new electric guitar that adds some modern technology so you can easily program it with a wide range of synthesized sounds. The EURUS GS-1 has a built in polyphonic Boss synth engine that allows players to "access a stunning range of analog-flavored sounds" at the flip of a switch, the company said in a press release. 

The synth engine delivers high sonic quality and natural touch response, and comes with six onboard memories with ready-to-play sounds, along with a synth control knob for hands-on adjustments. All the synth sounds respond to normal guitar techniques, "with no latency or triggering issues to disturb the musical flow," according to Boss. 

Boss's latest guitar has a built-in synth and Bluetooth pedal control

On top of the built-in synth sounds, you can program your own via Bluetooth using Boss's GS-1 Editor app for iOS and Android devices. It offers "many different synth types and variations," along with the ability to adjust tone, resonance and other parameters. You can also target a range of parameters to the guitar's synth control know and save favorite sound combinations prior to performances.

It can also be paired with the new EV-1-WL wireless midi pedal that operates over Bluetooth, with the ability to change parameters like pitch bend, hold, filter depth and more via the toe switch and up to two external footswitches. 

Built in Japan, the guitar itself has an offset body design with a slim profile, 24-fret neck with a compound radius fretboard. It features Gotoh hardware for "smooth tremolo action and solid tuning stability with a two-point fulcrum and staggered-height locking machine heads." The EURUS GS-1 guitar will be available in the US in October 2021 for $2,200. 

