Bowers & Wilkins' new Zeppelin speaker was built for streaming

Bowers & Wilkins has launched a new version of its iconic Zeppelin speaker, and the company says it was re-imagined for the streaming age. The audio device manufacturer describes the new Zeppelin as "smarter and more flexible" than its predecessors, with built-in support for Amazon's Alexa voice assistant, so users can simply ask it to play whatever they want instead of using its physical buttons. In addition, B&W plans to give it multi-room capability in early 2022 through a software update. Once that arrives, users will be able to link several Zeppelins together or link a Zeppelin with other B&W speakers in a multi-room environment.

For now, the new model supports AirPlay 2 and aptX Adaptive Bluetooth to give both iOS and Android users an easy way to stream audio from their devices. Like the previous version, it features Spotify Connect and can be controlled using the Bowers & Wilkins app, which gives it access to more streaming services like Deezer, Soundcloud and TIDAL.

The new Zeppelin comes with two Decoupled Double-Dome tweeters mounted at the far edges for "a wide, spacious and highly accurate sound." Plus, it has a new 150mm subwoofer for a deep, detailed bass. The 2021 model will be available starting today in Midnight Grey or Pearl Grey from retailers or from the company's website. As potential buyers probably already expect, the high-end speaker won't come cheap: It'll set them back $799, which is $100 more than the previous version's debut price.