Bowman Consulting Group Ltd CFO Bruce Labovitz Sells 5,000 Shares

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd (NASDAQ:BWMN), a professional services firm delivering innovative engineering solutions to customers who own, develop, and maintain the built environment, has reported an insider sale according to a recent SEC filing. The insider, CFO Bruce Labovitz, sold 5,000 shares of the company on January 17, 2024. The transaction was executed at an average price of $30.77 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $153,850.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 27,509 shares of Bowman Consulting Group Ltd and has not made any insider purchases. This latest transaction continues a pattern of insider sales for the company, with a total of 37 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the date of the sale, Bowman Consulting Group Ltd had a market capitalization of $452.202 million. The stock's price-earnings ratio stood at 308.70, significantly above both the industry median of 14.95 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. This high price-earnings ratio suggests a premium valuation compared to industry peers.

The stock was trading at $30.77, with a GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $25.93, indicating that Bowman Consulting Group Ltd was modestly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.19. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, factoring in historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The insider trend image above reflects the recent insider selling activity at Bowman Consulting Group Ltd.

The GF Value image provides a visual representation of the stock's current valuation in relation to its intrinsic value estimate.

For more detailed information on insider transactions and the company's financial performance, interested parties can refer to the full SEC filing.

