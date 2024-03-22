CFO Bruce Labovitz of Bowman Consulting Group Ltd (NASDAQ:BWMN) has sold 12,500 shares of the company on March 21, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $40.95 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $511,875.Bowman Consulting Group Ltd provides professional land surveying, construction management, and engineering services. The company offers a wide range of services to improve the physical and environmental condition of land for commercial and residential use.Over the past year, Bruce Labovitz has sold a total of 37,009 shares of Bowman Consulting Group Ltd and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for the company shows a pattern of insider sales, with 36 insider sells and no insider buys over the same timeframe.

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd CFO Bruce Labovitz Sells 12,500 Shares

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Bowman Consulting Group Ltd were trading at $40.95, giving the company a market cap of $639.166 million.The stock's valuation, according to GuruFocus, indicates that Bowman Consulting Group Ltd is significantly overvalued. With a price of $40.95 and a GuruFocus Value of $28.87, the price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 1.42.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.The recent insider sell by CFO Bruce Labovitz may provide investors with insight into the current sentiment of company executives regarding Bowman Consulting Group Ltd's stock value and future prospects.

