On January 10, 2024, Dylan Smith, the Chief Financial Officer of Box Inc (NYSE:BOX), sold 13,000 shares of the company's stock. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found in detail here.

Box Inc is a cloud content management and file sharing service for businesses. The company's platform allows users to collaborate on content both internally and with external parties, automate workflows, and secure their content.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 156,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a trend observed over the past year, where there have been 20 insider sells and no insider buys.

Box Inc CFO Dylan Smith Sells 13,000 Shares

On the day of the sale, shares of Box Inc were trading at $24.91, giving the company a market capitalization of $3.676 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stood at 128.00, which is above the industry median of 26.82 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value chart, with a share price of $24.91 and a GF Value of $31.88, Box Inc's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.78, indicating that the stock is modestly undervalued.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

