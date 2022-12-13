U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,019.65
    +29.09 (+0.73%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,108.64
    +103.60 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,256.81
    +113.08 (+1.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,832.36
    +13.75 (+0.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.20
    +2.03 (+2.77%)
     

  • Gold

    1,822.20
    +29.90 (+1.67%)
     

  • Silver

    23.95
    +0.55 (+2.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0638
    +0.0099 (+0.94%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5010
    -0.1100 (-3.05%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2363
    +0.0097 (+0.79%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.5900
    -2.0250 (-1.47%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,761.89
    +580.91 (+3.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    416.35
    +13.30 (+3.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,502.89
    +56.92 (+0.76%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,954.85
    +112.52 (+0.40%)
     

Brandywine Realty Trust Announces Closing of $350 Million Offering of 7.550% Guaranteed Notes Due 2028 and Completion of Sales of Properties Totaling $113.6 Million

Brandywine Realty Trust
·3 min read
Brandywine Realty Trust
Brandywine Realty Trust

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brandywine Realty Trust (the “Company”) (NYSE: BDN) announced today that its operating partnership, Brandywine Operating Partnership, L.P. (the “Operating Partnership”), has closed its previously announced underwritten public offering of $350 million of its 7.550% guaranteed notes due 2028 (the “Notes”).

The Operating Partnership intends to use the net proceeds of the offering to repurchase or redeem the $350 million outstanding principal amount of its 3.95% Guaranteed Notes due February 15, 2023 and for general corporate purposes, which may include the repayment, repurchase or other retirement of other indebtedness.

The offering of the Notes was made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement and related prospectus and preliminary prospectus supplement filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities nor will there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

During the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company sold one office property in suburban Philadelphia and its ownership interest in a mixed-use property in Philadelphia for an aggregate sales price of approximately $113.6 million. The sales generated an estimated gain totaling $35.0 million, or $0.20 per share, that will be recorded in the fourth quarter and which is not currently included in the Company’s net income guidance.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, D.C. markets.   Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 164 properties and 23.0 million square feet as of September 30, 2022, which excludes assets held for sale. Our purpose is to shape, connect and inspire the world around us through our expertise, the relationships we foster, the communities in which we live and work, and the history we build together.

Forward-Looking Statements

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the “1995 Act”) provides a “safe harbor” for forward-looking statements. This press release contains statements that are forward-looking, including statements relating to business and real estate development activities, future capital expenditures and financing sources. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe-harbor provisions of the 1995 Act. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “will,” “should” and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be achieved. As forward-looking statements, these statements involve important risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the expected results and, accordingly, such results may differ from those expressed in any forward-looking statements made by us or on our behalf. Factors that might cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations, many of which may be more likely to impact us as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, are set forth in the “Risk Factors” section of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021. Accordingly, we caution readers not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. We assume no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements that become untrue because of subsequent events.

Company / Investor Contact:
Tom Wirth
EVP & CFO
610-832-7434
tom.wirth@bdnreit.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why Coinbase Stock Plunged to an All-Time Low Today

    Shares of cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) hit all-time lows on Tuesday. As of 3 p.m. EST, Coinbase stock was down almost 9% and still falling. Here's a tangible example of how high fear is running for Coinbase investors: According to data from Morningstar, Coinbase's bonds are currently trading for $0.52 on the dollar.

  • Why Tesla Stock Hit a New 2-Year Low Today

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock has dropped almost 50% in just the past three months, with the slide continuing today. Investors have also been bothered by reports that Tesla may be experiencing a drop in demand for its electric cars produced at its Shanghai, China plant. Fears around Chinese demand have been exacerbated by lockdowns and other measures to stem the spread of COVID-19.

  • Here's Why Pinterest Stock Popped More Than the Market Today

    The market surged on investor optimism toward macroeconomic data on Tuesday but shares of social media platform Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) popped even more than the market. As of 11:40 a.m. ET, Pinterest stock was up 12%. Analyst Thomas Champion of Piper Sandler upgraded Pinterest stock today, raising his price target from $25 per share to $30 per share, according to The Fly.

  • 3 Reasons Nio Stock Surged Early Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock zoomed this morning, rallying as high as 6% within minutes of the market's opening before giving up those gains alongside the broader market. There were multiple catalysts propelling the electric vehicle (EV) stock higher today. Three in particular stood out: China, the U.S., and new Nio EVs coming up this month.

  • KeyBanc issues limited revenue warning for Coinbase

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at Coinbase's stock after KeyBanc issued a revenue warning for the crypto exchange.

  • Why Fluence Energy Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

    Shares of Fluence Energy (NASDAQ: FLNC) rocketed nearly 29% by 10:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday. Powering the energy storage company's stock surge was its fourth-quarter report. Fluence Energy delivered the highest revenue in its history during the fourth quarter.

  • Tesla stock is trading at its ‘cheapest valuation’ in years, Wedbush’s Dan Ives says

    Tesla's stock has never been cheaper, based on some valuation measures. Here are the numbers.

  • 3 of the Best Buffett Stocks to Buy for 2023

    All three stocks trade at attractive forward earnings multiples and are among the best-priced stocks in Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio.

  • Investors Heavily Search ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM): Here is What You Need to Know

    ZIM (ZIM) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.

  • Why Lumen Technologies Rallied Today

    Shares of telecom giant Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) were rising on Tuesday, at one point up 5%, before reverting to a 1.9% gain as of 2:28 p.m. ET. Like many stocks, Lumen rose on the back of this morning's cooler-than-expected inflation report; however, unlike other stocks that made above-market gains, Lumen isn't a high-growth stock. Rather, it has another quality that would also benefit from lower-than-expected interest rates.

  • Stocks rally across the board following CPI inflation report

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brad Smith discusses how markets opened on Tuesday.

  • Why Rivian Stock Is Crashing Again Today

    When the markets opened this morning, it appeared Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) stock was headed for a bumper day. Rivian stock plunged yesterday after the EV maker called off a potential deal with German luxury automaker Mercedes-Benz to make large commercial vans in Europe barely three months after signing a non-binding agreement. Jonas believes Rivian's move to pause its deal with Mercedes-Benz demonstrates capital discipline and could not only help Rivian conserve cash for existing projects but also help it avoid raising funds amid the current uncertain macroeconomic environment.

  • Is the Options Market Predicting a Spike in Devon Energy (DVN) Stock?

    Investors need to pay close attention to Devon Energy (DVN) stock based on the movements in the options market lately.

  • Investors in Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) have made a fantastic return of 476% over the past five years

    Plug Power Inc. ( NASDAQ:PLUG ) shareholders might understandably be very concerned that the share price has dropped...

  • Inflation at 7.1%: 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks That Beat This Rate

    The official CPI report, released this morning, came in at 7.1% for the month of November, compared to the 7.3% expectations. The beat will give confidence to investors, and the major indexes are showing solid gains in reaction. Meanwhile, the Central Bank’s decision makers are convened for the final FOMC meeting of the year, and are widely expected to institute another interest rate hike – Chairman Jerome Powell has already indicated that we need to see more pain from high rates before inflatio

  • Here Are The Wildest Parts From Bankman-Fried’s SEC Allegations

    (Bloomberg) -- US authorities have alleged that fallen crypto maven Sam Bankman-Fried defrauded investors in his FTX empire, stealing billions of dollars as part of a “massive, years-long fraud” for his own benefit.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Is Ruining Trump’s Presidential CampaignUS Core Inflation Slows, Giving Fed Some Breathing Room on RatesSam Bankman-Fried Arrested in Bahamas as US Files FTX ChargesMusk Loses World’s Richest Title to Arnault With Tesla UnwindingChina’s Rapid Covid Re

  • 1 Beaten-Down Growth Stock Keeps Getting More Interesting

    In this video, I talk about Palantir (NYSE: PLTR), the partnerships it keeps announcing, and why things might look a whole lot more interesting in 2023 for long-term investors.  For the full insights, do watch the video, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

  • Oracle stock soars on earnings beat, bullish outlook

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the latest earnings results from Oracle.

  • Why ChargePoint, Blink, and Lithium Americas Stocks Popped This Morning

    The U.S. Department of Labor announced that inflation in November rose 7.1%, versus the expected 7.3%, over 2021, setting off a stock market rally. Shares of stocks tied to the EV industry, including electric car charging stocks ChargePoint (NYSE: CHPT) and Blink Charging (NASDAQ: BLNK) -- up 3.6% and 3.1%, respectively, as of 11:30 a.m. EST -- are among the biggest beneficiaries, and start-up lithium miner Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC) is doing quite well also -- up 3.4%. If inflation isn't running as hot as feared, then that gives extra ammunition to the Federal Reserve at tomorrow's rate hike meeting, if it wants to argue it's time to start ratcheting down the rate of interest rate hikes.

  • GE HealthCare Is About to Be Independent. This Is Where the Stock Should Trade.

    GE HealthCare management is meeting with investors before it separates from General Electric in early January.