Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN): A Deep Dive into its Dividend Performance

Unpacking BDN's dividend history, yield, growth rates, and sustainability

Brandywine Realty Trust(NYSE:BDN) recently announced a dividend of $0.15 per share, payable on 2023-10-18, with the ex-dividend date set for 2023-10-03. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's deep dive into Brandywine Realty Trust's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust is engaged in the acquisition, development, redevelopment, ownership, management, and operation of a portfolio of office, life science/lab, residential, and mixed-use properties. The company owned and managed properties within five segments which include the Philadelphia CBD, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Austin, Texas, Metropolitan Washington, D.C., and Other segments.

Brandywine Realty Trust's Dividend History

Brandywine Realty Trust has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 1994. Dividends are currently distributed on a quarterly basis. The stock is listed as a dividend achiever, an honor given to companies that have increased their dividend each year for at least the past 14 years.

Brandywine Realty Trust's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Brandywine Realty Trust currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 17.32% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 13.65%. This suggests an expectation of decreased dividend payments over the next 12 months. Over the past decade, Brandywine Realty Trust's annual dividends per share growth rate stands at 3.20%.

Assessing Dividend Sustainability: Payout Ratio and Profitability

The dividend payout ratio of Brandywine Realty Trust is 5.43, suggesting that the company's dividend may not be sustainable. However, Brandywine Realty Trust's profitability rank of 7 out of 10 suggests good profitability prospects, with the company reporting net profit in 9 of the past 10 years.

Brandywine Realty Trust's Growth Metrics

Brandywine Realty Trust's growth rank of 7 out of 10 suggests a good growth trajectory relative to its competitors. However, the company's revenue per share has increased by approximately -3.70% per year on average, underperforming approximately 71% of global competitors. Despite this, the company's 3-year EPS growth rate of 17.70% per year on average outperforms approximately 31.68% of global competitors.

Conclusion

While Brandywine Realty Trust has a commendable dividend history and yield, its sustainability is a concern given the low payout ratio and mixed growth metrics. Investors should monitor these factors closely while considering the stock for their portfolio. GuruFocus Premium users can screen for high-dividend yield stocks using the High Dividend Yield Screener.

