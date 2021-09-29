U.S. markets open in 8 hours 4 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,366.00
    +22.50 (+0.52%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,349.00
    +174.00 (+0.51%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,841.50
    +76.75 (+0.52%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,238.60
    +12.60 (+0.57%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.09
    -1.20 (-1.59%)
     

  • Gold

    1,739.20
    +1.70 (+0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    22.47
    -0.00 (-0.01%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1688
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5340
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.25
    +4.49 (+23.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3548
    +0.0008 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.4400
    -0.0400 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,148.86
    -390.41 (-0.92%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,041.21
    -15.94 (-1.51%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,028.10
    -35.30 (-0.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,528.20
    -655.76 (-2.17%)
     

Brazil's Eletrobras to receive $500 million in regulatory decision

·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: The logo for Eletrobras, a Brazilian electric utilities company, is displayed on a screen on the floor at the NYSE in New York
In this article:
(Reuters) - Brazilian state-run utility Eletrobras said on Tuesday that electric sector regulator Aneel ruled that the company would receive a 2.67 billion reais ($500 million) credit related to the "fuel consumption account" program.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA as the company is formally known said in a securities filing that the ruling related to its affiliated companies Amazonas Energia, Eletroacre, Ceron and Boa Vista Energia.

The fuel consumption account program helps to pay for thermoelectric power generation in the north of the country, which is generally not connected to the electricity grid, and is therefore far more expensive.

Eletrobras said it will receive the money in 60 monthly payments adjusted for inflation.

($1 = 5.3349 reais)

(Reporting by Nayara Figueiredo; writing by Jake Spring; editing by Richard Pullin)

  • CATL to Acquire Canada’s Millennial Lithium in $297 Million Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd. has agreed to acquire Millennial Lithium Corp. in an all-stock cash deal valued at around C$377 million ($297 million) as the the world’s largest maker of electric-vehicle batteries continues to pursue a strong supply of a key battery-making mineral.Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway Ex

  • Japan's GPIF to shun Chinese govt bonds even after benchmark inclusion

    Japan's Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF) will not invest in Chinese government bonds due to settlement and liquidity issues, even after they will be included in a major bond index next month, it said on Wednesday. The world's largest pension fund, with total assets of 193 trillion yen ($1.729 trillion), said it will stay out of yuan bonds after FTSE Russell's World Government Bond Index (WGBI) starts to include Chinese bonds from October. Masataka Miyazono, president of GPIF, cited three reasons why the the fund thinks investing in Chinese bonds would be risky for a large investor like the GPIF, in minutes of its board meeting held in July.

  • World’s Top Pension Fund Won’t Buy Chinese Sovereign Debt

    (Bloomberg) -- Japan’s Government Pension Investment Fund, the world’s largest pension fund, said it won’t include yuan-denominated Chinese sovereign debt in its portfolio.Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureThe decision comes as FTSE Russell

  • 3 COVID Stocks Ready to Take On the Delta Variant

    If the COVID mutation takes a turn for the worse, what stocks will protect your port? Our trio of Fools has three suggestions.

  • Why FuelCell Shares Are Rising

    FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FCEL) shares are trading higher by 9.4% at $7.63 after California Governor Gavin Newsom signed Senate Bill 155, which includes a two-year extension of the Fuel Cell Net Energy Metering program, known as Fuel Cell NEM. FuelCell issued a press release Monday: "Fuel Cell NEM allows businesses to invest their own private capital in clean, firm technology that reduces their energy consumption and lowers their environmental footprint by reducing Scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions

  • Boeing 737 MAX test flight for China's regulator a success - exec

    Boeing Co's 737 MAX test flight for China's aviation regulator last month was successful and the planemaker hopes a two-year grounding will be lifted this year, the head of Boeing's China business said on Wednesday. "It went off without a hitch," Boeing China President Sherry Carbary said of the test flight, speaking on the sidelines of Airshow China, the country's biggest air show.

  • Wells Fargo Settles U.S. Lawsuit Over Forex Services

    (Bloomberg) -- For the second time in a month, Wells Fargo & Co.’s jittery shareholders sold its stock over regulatory and legal troubles after the Department of Justice slapped the firm with a $37 million fine on Monday. This time, at least, the penalty signaled some progress on the bank’s cleanup.Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonHow Los Angeles Became the City of Dingba

  • Samsung Electronics close to finalising $17 billion Texas chip plant -sources

    SEOUL/SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) -Samsung Electronics Co Ltd is close to finalising the construction of a $17 billion semiconductor factory in Williamson County in the U.S. state of Texas, three people with knowledge of the matter said. Samsung told Reuters that it is continuing due diligence in multiple locations, and that it has yet to make a decision. The factory will make advanced logic semiconductor chips and is likely to create about 1,800 jobs, Samsung previously said in filings to state officials.

  • 3 Energy Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    Fossil fuels have dominated the energy market for more than a century. This energy transition will take decades. Three energy companies that appear well positioned for this interim period are Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE: BIP)(NYSE: BIPC), Clearway Energy (NYSE: CWEN)(NYSE: CWEN.A), and Enbridge (NYSE: ENB).

  • Why Gevo Shares Are Trading Higher Today

    Gevo Inc (NASDAQ: GEVO) is trading higher Monday after the company announced that it received a patent from the United States Patent and Trademark Office for a process that encompasses upgrading ethanol and bio-based alcohols into drop-in, bio-based diesel and jet-fuel products. The patented process establishes a new technology and route to hydrocarbons that did not previously exist. This creates an opportunity for Gevo to diversify ethanol production to help meet increasing demand for renewable

  • Production of the 2022 Lucid Air EV Started Today

    We visited the Arizona facility where the new Tesla-fighting luxury EV comes from. The first customers will start getting the cars in October.

  • SMUD consolidates ownership of gas-powered plants as it prepares to shutter them

    The Sacramento Municipal Utility District has reorganized ownership of four of its gas-fired power plants into one entity, which will allow the electric utility to put more resources toward its goal of being a zero-carbon electric utility by 2030.

  • Electric vehicle charging company receives grant to build factory in east Arlington

    The company expects to create 250 new jobs in the next decade.

  • E-motorcycle maker Cake closes $60M round to scale production and retail sales

    Swedish electric motorcycle manufacturer Cake has announced the close of a $60 million Series B that the company will use to help set up manufacturing facilities in Europe, North America and Asia, as well as scale up its retail capabilities. “We are in the process of implementing initiatives to scale the business, structuring and laying the base for rapid growth," said Stefan Ytterborn, founder and CEO of Cake, in a statement. Cake recently launched the Makka, an electric moped for city riding, which demonstrates a shift in direction of Cake's product platforms.

  • Fairmat creates a new material based on recycled carbon fiber composite

    Meet Fairmat, a new French startup that wants to improve the recycling process for sophisticated composite materials. The company wants to produce new kinds of materials from material waste and sell them to industrial companies. “We’re working on a scalable solution that handles the end of life of these materials,” Fairmat founder Benjamin Saada told me.

  • Analyst Report: NextEra Energy, Inc.

    NextEra Energy's regulated utility, Florida Power & Light, distributes power to roughly 5 million customers in Florida. FP&L contributes roughly 60% of the group's operating earnings. The renewable energy segment generates and sells power throughout the United States and Canada. Consolidated generation capacity totals more than 50 gigawatts and includes natural gas, nuclear, wind, and solar assets.

  • Ontario Continues Wasting Clean Electricity for 7th Consecutive Year: Engineers

    The Ontario Society of Professional Engineers (OSPE), the voice of Ontario's engineering community, has released updated data on curtailed energy, revealing that Ontario wasted (curtailed) a total of 7 terawatt-hours (TWh) of clean electricity in 2020, enough to power 780,000 homes.

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    Here's another cold, hard truth that many proponents of penny stocks don't tell you: Many low-priced shares stay low for a very long time.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch Amid Beijing Crackdowns, Evergrande Default Fears

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Airbnb Stock: Is It A Buy? Here's What Fundamentals, ABNB Stock Chart Action Say

    Airbnb stock has dazzled investors since its Nasdaq debut in December last year. From its initial public offering price of $68 per share, ABNB stock has soared as much as 223%.