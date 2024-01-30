Brazil's Embraer reports 2023 aircraft deliveries slightly below guidance

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian planemaker Embraer reported on Tuesday deliveries of 75 jets in the fourth quarter, making both its executive jets and commercial business slightly miss the full-year guidance. The company delivered 49 business jets in the last three months of the year, bringing the annual total to 115 aircraft, compared to its guidance of a range of 120-130 jets.

Commercial aircraft delivered in the quarter reached 25 units, taking the yearly figure to 64, also below Embraer's guidance of between 65 and 70.

Despite the miss, total deliveries grew 13% to 181 in 2023, including two aircraft from its defense and security unit.

Its firm order backlog grew by $1.2 billion from 2022, ending the year at $18.7 billion.

