Brazil's Embraer gets new order from Canada's Porter Airlines for 25 more jets

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian planemaker Embraer said on Wednesday that Canada's Porter Airlines placed a firm order for an additional 25 E195-E2 aircraft for $2.1 billion.

The deal, which will be added to Embraer's backlog in the fourth quarter, adds to a firm order of 50 jets from Porter, with 25 more purchasing rights remaining.

Embraer has delivered 24 units of the jet to Porter, which has been flying the aircraft since earlier this year.

"These additional 25 orders enable us to continue extending our reach throughout North America, with more exciting new destinations," said Porter CEO Michael Deluce in a statement.

The world's third-largest planemaker behind Boeing and Airbus has been trying to make the passenger jet break into the U.S. market by showing carriers it can be used as a "small narrow-body".

