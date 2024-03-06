Breakeven On The Horizon For Peak Rare Earths Limited (ASX:PEK)

Peak Rare Earths Limited (ASX:PEK) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Peak Rare Earths Limited engages in exploration and evaluation of mineral licenses in Tanzania. The AU$51m market-cap company announced a latest loss of AU$29m on 30 June 2023 for its most recent financial year result. As path to profitability is the topic on Peak Rare Earths' investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

Consensus from 2 of the Australian Metals and Mining analysts is that Peak Rare Earths is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2025, before turning a profit of AU$4.1m in 2026. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 2 years from now. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 91%, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Peak Rare Earths' upcoming projects, but, take into account that generally metals and mining companies, depending on the stage of operation and metals mined, have irregular periods of cash flow. So, a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we’d like to point out is that Peak Rare Earths has no debt on its balance sheet, which is rare for a loss-making metals and mining company, which usually has a high level of debt relative to its equity. This means that the company has been operating purely on its equity investment and has no debt burden. This aspect reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

