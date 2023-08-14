Breakeven On The Horizon For Plenti Group Limited (ASX:PLT)

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse Plenti Group Limited's (ASX:PLT) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. Plenti Group Limited engages in the fintech lending business in Australia. On 31 March 2023, the AU$66m market-cap company posted a loss of AU$14m for its most recent financial year. The most pressing concern for investors is Plenti Group's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

According to the 2 industry analysts covering Plenti Group, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2025, before generating positive profits of AU$9.7m in 2026. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 3 years from today. What rate will the company have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 58%, which is rather optimistic! Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Given this is a high-level overview, we won’t go into details of Plenti Group's upcoming projects, though, take into account that by and large a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one issue worth mentioning. Plenti Group currently has a debt-to-equity ratio of over 2x. Typically, debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, which in this case, the company has significantly overshot. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk in investing in the loss-making company.

