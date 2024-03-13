Breakeven Is Near for Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A. (VTX:NWRN)

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A.'s (VTX:NWRN) future prospects. Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A., a biopharmaceutical company, focus on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) and pain in Italy and the United States. The CHF143m market-cap company’s loss lessened since it announced a €17m loss in the full financial year, compared to the latest trailing-twelve-month loss of €16m, as it approaches breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on Newron Pharmaceuticals' investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

According to the 3 industry analysts covering Newron Pharmaceuticals, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2023, before turning a profit of €8.8m in 2024. The company is therefore projected to breakeven around 12 months from now or less. At what rate will the company have to grow in order to realise the consensus estimates forecasting breakeven in under 12 months? Using a line of best fit, we calculated an average annual growth rate of 51%, which signals high confidence from analysts. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Newron Pharmaceuticals given that this is a high-level summary, however, keep in mind that by and large pharmaceuticals, depending on the stage of product development, have irregular periods of cash flow. This means that a high growth rate is not unusual, especially if the company is currently in an investment period.

One thing we would like to bring into light with Newron Pharmaceuticals is it currently has negative equity on its balance sheet. This can sometimes arise from accounting methods used to deal with accumulated losses from prior years, which are viewed as liabilities carried forward until it cancels out in the future. Oftentimes, losses exist only on paper but other times, it can be a red flag.

