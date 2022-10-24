UPDATE: Brewbilt Brewing Announces Major Retail Accounts and Growth for 4th Quarter

BrewBilt Brewing Company

Grass Valley, CA, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- BrewBilt Brewing Company (the "Company") (OTC PINK: BRBL, BRBLD) announces that it has commenced deliveries to its major retail accounts in California.



CEO Jef Lewis stated, “We have started deliveries to our California-based Safeway and Grocery Outlet customers. Safeway was acquired by Albertsons in 2015, one of the largest food and drug retailers in the USA. There are 246 Safeway stores and 259 Grocery Outlet stores in California alone. Together Safeway and Grocery Outlet cover more than 18 States with over 1,150 locations in over 700 cities.”

In 2021 the Company went public and built its first licensed commercial brewery in Northern California. The Company started producing its own craft beer products in July 2022. The Company has over 200 customers to date and is growing at a rapid pace. The flagship line of craft beers is recognized by its customers as a premium product in high demand.

The Company has earmarked the year 2023 to open its first public taproom which will champion all of its flagship craft beers as well as test marketing new craft products. A second 70,000 sq ft brewery is being designed to increase production in order to meet the growing demand of retail accounts.

ABOUT BREWBILT BREWING COMPANY:

Located in the Sierra Foothills of Northern California, BrewBilt Brewing Company produces its own line of premium craft beers. BrewBilt Brewing grew out of BrewBilt Manufacturing Inc., an iconic company that has been handcrafting custom breweries and fermentation systems since 2014. BrewBilt Brewing's production staff consists of industry veterans who use high quality brewing equipment and ingredients to deliver outstanding craft beer to California and beyond.

