UPDATE: Brewbilt Brewing Announces Major Retail Accounts and Growth for 4th Quarter

BrewBilt Brewing Company
·2 min read
BrewBilt Brewing Company
BrewBilt Brewing Company

Grass Valley, CA, Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- BrewBilt Brewing Company (the "Company") (OTC PINK: BRBL, BRBLD) announces that it has commenced deliveries to its major retail accounts in California.

CEO Jef Lewis stated, “We have started deliveries to our California-based Safeway and Grocery Outlet customers. Safeway was acquired by Albertsons in 2015, one of the largest food and drug retailers in the USA. There are 246 Safeway stores and 259 Grocery Outlet stores in California alone. Together Safeway and Grocery Outlet cover more than 18 States with over 1,150 locations in over 700 cities.”

In 2021 the Company went public and built its first licensed commercial brewery in Northern California. The Company started producing its own craft beer products in July 2022. The Company has over 200 customers to date and is growing at a rapid pace. The flagship line of craft beers is recognized by its customers as a premium product in high demand.

The Company has earmarked the year 2023 to open its first public taproom which will champion all of its flagship craft beers as well as test marketing new craft products. A second 70,000 sq ft brewery is being designed to increase production in order to meet the growing demand of retail accounts.

Follow us on Twitter (@BrewBiltBrewing) and Instagram (@BrewBilt_Brewing)

ABOUT BREWBILT BREWING COMPANY: (http://www.brewbiltbrewing.com)

Located in the Sierra Foothills of Northern California, BrewBilt Brewing Company produces its own line of premium craft beers. BrewBilt Brewing grew out of BrewBilt Manufacturing Inc., an iconic company that has been handcrafting custom breweries and fermentation systems since 2014. BrewBilt Brewing's production staff consists of industry veterans who use high quality brewing equipment and ingredients to deliver outstanding craft beer to California and beyond.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance, nor should they be relied upon as representing management's views as of any subsequent date. The forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include, without limitation, the Company's ability to effectively execute its business plans; unforeseen construction delays; the Company's need for additional capital; changes in general economic and financial market conditions; changes in the competitive environment; litigation; losses, customer bankruptcy, claims and assessments; and regulatory or legislative requirements affecting the Company's business. Management may elect to update forward-looking statements at some future point; however, it specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

Contact:
Jef Lewis, CEO
BrewBilt Brewing Company
(530) 802-0036
Info@BrewBiltBrewing.com 
Source: BrewBilt Brewing Company


