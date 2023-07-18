Bridgemarq Real Estate Services (TSE:BRE) Has Announced A Dividend Of CA$0.1125

The board of Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE) has announced that it will pay a dividend of CA$0.1125 per share on the 31st of August. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 8.7%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Doesn't Earn Enough To Cover Its Payments

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. Before making this announcement, the company's dividend was much higher than its earnings. This situation certainly isn't ideal, and could place significant strain on the balance sheet if it continues.

Over the next year, EPS could expand by 1.3% if the company continues along the path it has been on recently. However, if the dividend continues along recent trends, it could start putting pressure on the balance sheet with the payout ratio reaching 112% over the next year.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from CA$1.1 total annually to CA$1.35. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 2.0% a year over that time. While the consistency in the dividend payments is impressive, we think the relatively slow rate of growth is less attractive.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. Although it's important to note that Bridgemarq Real Estate Services' earnings per share has basically not grown from where it was five years ago, which could erode the purchasing power of the dividend over time. So the company has struggled to grow its EPS yet it's still paying out 111% of its earnings. As they say in finance, 'past performance is not indicative of future performance', but we are not confident a company with limited earnings growth and a high payout ratio will be a star dividend-payer over the next decade.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services' Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. In the past the payments have been stable, but we think the company is paying out too much for this to continue for the long term. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For instance, we've picked out 4 warning signs for Bridgemarq Real Estate Services that investors should take into consideration. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

