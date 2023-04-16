Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc.'s (NYSE:BFAM) Financials Are Too Obscure To Link With Current Share Price Momentum: What's In Store For the Stock?

Bright Horizons Family Solutions' (NYSE:BFAM) stock is up by 5.1% over the past three months. However, the company's financials look a bit inconsistent and market outcomes are ultimately driven by long-term fundamentals, meaning that the stock could head in either direction. Specifically, we decided to study Bright Horizons Family Solutions' ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Bright Horizons Family Solutions is:

7.5% = US$81m ÷ US$1.1b (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.07 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of Bright Horizons Family Solutions' Earnings Growth And 7.5% ROE

At first glance, Bright Horizons Family Solutions' ROE doesn't look very promising. A quick further study shows that the company's ROE doesn't compare favorably to the industry average of 9.6% either. Therefore, it might not be wrong to say that the five year net income decline of 24% seen by Bright Horizons Family Solutions was probably the result of it having a lower ROE. We believe that there also might be other aspects that are negatively influencing the company's earnings prospects. For instance, the company has a very high payout ratio, or is faced with competitive pressures.

However, when we compared Bright Horizons Family Solutions' growth with the industry we found that while the company's earnings have been shrinking, the industry has seen an earnings growth of 6.2% in the same period. This is quite worrisome.

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. What is BFAM worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether BFAM is currently mispriced by the market.

Is Bright Horizons Family Solutions Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Because Bright Horizons Family Solutions doesn't pay any dividends, we infer that it is retaining all of its profits, which is rather perplexing when you consider the fact that there is no earnings growth to show for it. So there might be other factors at play here which could potentially be hampering growth. For example, the business has faced some headwinds.

Summary

In total, we're a bit ambivalent about Bright Horizons Family Solutions' performance. While the company does have a high rate of profit retention, its low rate of return is probably hampering its earnings growth. Having said that, looking at current analyst estimates, we found that the company's earnings growth rate is expected to see a huge improvement. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

