U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,839.50
    -9.78 (-0.25%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,147.25
    -73.55 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,466.48
    -11.61 (-0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,761.25
    -5.00 (-0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.51
    +2.11 (+2.69%)
     

  • Gold

    1,830.10
    +4.10 (+0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    24.18
    -0.07 (-0.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0709
    +0.0039 (+0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8790
    +0.0440 (+1.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2098
    +0.0047 (+0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.1050
    -1.9250 (-1.45%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,582.95
    -25.02 (-0.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    382.45
    +0.08 (+0.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,451.74
    -60.98 (-0.81%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,094.50
    +0.83 (+0.00%)
     

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. Announces Distribution Declaration

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.
·4 min read
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.

NEW YORK, Dec. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE: RA) (the “Fund”) today announced that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) declared the Fund’s monthly distributions for January, February and March 2023.

Distribution Declaration

Month

Record Date

Ex Date

Payable Date

Amount per Share

January 2023

January 11, 2023

January 10, 2023

January 26, 2023

$0.1990

February 2023

February 8, 2023

February 7, 2023

February 23, 2023

$0.1990

March 2023

March 15, 2023

March 14, 2023

March 28, 2023

$0.1990

Shares purchased on or after the ex-distribution date will not receive the distribution discussed above. Please contact your financial advisor with any questions. Distributions may include net investment income, capital gains and/or return of capital (ROC). Any portion of the Fund’s distributions that is a return of capital does not necessarily reflect the Fund’s investment performance and should not be confused with “yield” or “income.” The tax status of distributions will be determined at the end of the taxable year.*

Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC (“PSG”) is an SEC-registered investment adviser that represents the Public Securities platform of Brookfield Asset Management Inc., providing global listed real assets strategies including real estate equities, infrastructure equities, energy infrastructure equities, multi-strategy real asset solutions and real asset debt. With approximately $24 billion of assets under management as of November 30, 2022, PSG manages separate accounts, registered funds and opportunistic strategies for financial institutions, public and private pension plans, insurance companies, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds and individual investors. PSG is a wholly owned subsidiary of Brookfield Asset Management Inc., a leading global alternative asset manager with over $750 billion of assets under management as of September 30, 2022. For more information, go to https://publicsecurities.brookfield.com/.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. is managed by PSG. The Fund uses its website as a channel of distribution of material information about the Fund. Financial and other material information regarding the Fund is routinely posted on and accessible at https://publicsecurities.brookfield.com/.

COMPANY CONTACT
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.
Brookfield Place
250 Vesey Street, 15th Floor
New York, NY 10281-1023
(855) 777-8001
publicsecurities.enquiries@brookfield.com

Investing involves risk; principal loss is possible. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results.

* Distributions include all distribution payments regardless of source and may include net income, capital gains, and/or return of capital (ROC). ROC should not be confused with yield or income. The Fund's Section 19a-1 Notice, if applicable, contains additional distribution composition information and may be obtained by visiting publicsecurities.brookfield.com. Final determination of a distribution's tax character will be made on Form 1099 DIV and sent to shareholders. On a tax basis, as of November 30, 2022, the most recent available figures, the estimated components of the cumulative distributions for the fiscal year to date would include an estimated return of capital of $1.4777 (67.99%) per share for the Fund. This amount is an estimate and the actual amount and sources for tax reporting purposes may change upon final determination of tax characteristics and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. A return of capital is not taxable and results in a reduction in the tax basis of a shareholder’s investment. The final determination regarding the nature of the distributions will be made after the end of the Fund’s fiscal year when the Fund can determine its earnings and profits. The final tax status of the distributions may differ substantially and will be made available to shareholders after the close of each calendar year. The proportion of distributions that are treated as taxable distributions may also vary and or increase in future years. The Fund invests in master limited partnerships (“MLPs”), which are generally treated as partnerships for federal income tax purposes. Distributions from MLPs are estimated as income and return of capital based on information reported by the MLPs and management’s estimates of such amounts based on historical information. These estimates are adjusted when the actual source of distributions is disclosed by the MLPs and the actual amounts may differ from the estimated amounts. In setting the Fund’s distribution policy, PSG and the Fund’s Board consider a number of factors, including both expected income and distributions received by the Fund and our expectations regarding potential capital appreciation. From time to time the Fund may be over- or under- distributed when taking into account actual income, distributions and net unrealized gains or losses since actual capital appreciation is variable over time. However, our goal is to have a distribution rate that is stable over the long term.

Quasar Distributors, LLC provides filing administration for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.


Recommended Stories

  • Amazon stock on pace to record second-worst year ever

    Amazon is ending the year on a low note after losing nearly half of its value in 2022.&nbsp;

  • Stocks trend lower, energy sector hangs on to gains at end of 2022

    Yahoo Finance Live's Jared Blikre breaks down market and sector trends ahead of the final closing bell of 2022.

  • Why Nikola Stock Dropped on Dec. 30, 2022

    Hydrogen fuel cell truck making start-up Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) announced plans this morning to raise cash by selling up to $125 million in senior convertible notes (i.e., debt that is convertible into common stock). Nikola stock tumbled 4.8% through 11 a.m. ET on the news. Nikola plans to sell $50 million worth of convertible notes today, but will collect only $46.5 million of that after expenses.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    The past two years have been brutal for Cathie Wood and the Ark Invest family of exchange-traded funds that she runs, but she's been going on a buying spree as 2022 comes to a close. Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), Roblox (NYSE: RBLX), and DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) are three of the existing Ark Invest positions that Wood added to yesterday. Tesla began offering buyers that took possession of a new Model 3 or Model Y before year's end a $3,750 price reduction earlier this month.

  • ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) institutional owners may be pleased with recent gains after 50% loss over the past year

    To get a sense of who is truly in control of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. ( NYSE:ZIM ), it is important to...

  • 4 High-Yield Dividend Stocks Billionaires Are Aggressively Buying for 2023

    These high-octane income stocks, with yields ranging from 4.5% to 6%, have been popular buys among select billionaire investors.

  • Democrats release Trump’s tax returns, and CPAs weigh in: ‘In order to generate these kinds of losses, you need to be super rich. It’s not a poor man’s game.’

    Democrats released six years of Donald Trump’s income-tax returns on Friday, providing further insight into the former president’s tax situation. Trump and his wife, Melania, paid $0 in income taxes for 2020, according to a report released late Tuesday by the congressional Joint Committee on Taxation. For 2018 and 2019, the then-president’s reported income increased and they paid approximately $1.1 million in federal taxes each year.

  • 1 Cathie Wood Stock to Buy While It's Affordable, and 1 to Avoid (for Now)

    Cathie Wood's Ark Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT: ARKK) is a one-stop shop for hot growth stocks that have the potential to disrupt their industries and make investors significantly richer in the process. CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CRSP) is a pre-revenue biotech that's making a splash by pioneering cutting-edge therapies created using the company's titular gene-editing technology. Wood is such a fan of the stock that it accounts for just over 4% of the Ark Innovation ETF's holdings, and while it's a speculative play, its shares are cheap enough to make it worth a (small) investment.

  • 2 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy Right Now for Less Than $20

    Last year's highfliers have fallen deeply out of favor due to higher interest rates and uncertainty over the economy. Business might soften in a recession, but companies serving a long-term growing market will rebound when the uncertainty clears. Two growth stocks that have fallen below $20 per share are the cloud-based lending provider Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) and fast-growing cybersecurity expert SentinelOne (NYSE: S).

  • Kala Pharmaceuticals stock up 750% in 3 days after upbeat FDA news on PCED treatment

    Shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALA) have rocketed higher in for three-straight sessions, toward a more-than 8-fold gain, since the biopharmaceutical company announced positive news regarding its treatment of persistent corneal epithelial defect (PCED). The stock exploded up 218.4% on Wednesday, after the Food and Drug Administration accepted the investigational new drug (IND) application for the PCED treatment, KPI-012, then rose 99.0% on Thursday. Kala’s stock is still down 44.8% year to date, while the iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB) has slumped 14.9% and the S&P 500 (SPX) has shed 19.8%.

  • MicroStrategy Sells Bitcoin For the First Time

    MicroStrategy, the company of Michael Saylor, one of the most fervent evangelists of Bitcoin, has sold the king of cryptocurrencies. The firm said it bought approximately 2,395 bitcoins for approximately $42.8 million in cash, at an average price of approximately $17,871 per bitcoin, inclusive of fees and expenses, between November 1 and December 21. The transaction was made at an average price of approximately $17,871 per bitcoin, inclusive of fees and expenses.

  • 3 Reasons to Avoid AT&T Stock in 2023

    Take AT&T (NYSE: T), for example. The telecom giant has long been popular for its high dividend yield, but its stock performance has been consistently underwhelming. While AT&T's dividend has saved it from negative returns over the last decade, it trails the S&P 500 index significantly as well as its rivals Verizon and T-Mobile.

  • Fed reverse repo facility hits record $2.554 trillion

    A key facility the Federal Reserve uses to help control short-term interest rates saw record inflows on Friday, the final trading day of the year. The New York Fed said that its reverse repo facility took in $2.554 trillion in cash from money market funds and other eligible financial firms, besting the prior high water mark seen on Sept. 30, when inflows totaled $2.426 trillion. On those dates, for a variety of reasons, many financial firms prefer to park cash at the central bank rather than in private markets.

  • Warren Buffett Ditched His Flip Phone for an iPhone in 2020 and Drinks 5 Cans of Coke a Day — That's What Makes Him One of the Greatest Investors of All Time

    Business magnate Warren Buffett is widely regarded as one of the greatest investors of the modern-day world. His seemingly unmatched and consistent value-investing strategies have earned him the title of Oracle of Omaha. Many of his investing strategies are known, but there is one that is often overlooked yet incredibly important. It’s a lot more prevalent in the startup investing world — one customer can mean all the difference for a startup but not necessarily for public companies. What happen

  • Musk says the U.S. is headed for a ‘stormy’ recession—but Tesla will shrug off ‘stock market craziness’ and become the ‘most valuable company on Earth’

    "It does seem like we're headed into a recession here in 2023," Musk said on the "All-In Podcast" last week.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold for Decades

    The easiest way to justify investing in a stock is if it produces a dividend yield equal to or higher than the risk-free rate. Investing in equal parts of Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F), United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS), and Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEP) (NYSE: BEPC) produces a dividend yield of 4.4% while also granting exposure to the potential upside (or downside) of each investment.

  • Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

    Star Bulk Carriers (SBLK) closed the most recent trading day at $19.68, moving +1.03% from the previous trading session.

  • Why Futu and Up Fintech Led the Nasdaq Lower Friday

    Wall Street didn't enjoy 2022 very much, and it was a particularly bad year for the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC). The index was down another 1% on Friday morning, bringing its losses for the year to 34% and marking a steep reversal from the massive gains the Nasdaq has enjoyed in each of the three previous years. There are plenty of culprits for the poor performance of the Nasdaq in the past year, but one fact about the index that differs from its fellow stock market benchmarks is that the Nasdaq Composite includes the performance of foreign companies that list their shares on the exchange.

  • What Makes Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (ALRN) a New Buy Stock

    Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (ALRN) has been upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), reflecting growing optimism about the company's earnings prospects. This might drive the stock higher in the near term.

  • U.S. stocks fall on last trading day of 2022, booking monthly losses and worst year since 2008

    U.S. stocks end lower Friday, booking their worst annual losses since 2008, as tax-loss harvesting along with anxieties about the outlook for corporate profits and the U.S. consumer took their toll.