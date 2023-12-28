Brookline Bancorp Insiders Added US$983.9k Of Stock To Their Holdings

When a single insider purchases stock, it is typically not a major deal. However, when multiple insiders purchase stock, like in Brookline Bancorp, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:BRKL) instance, it's good news for shareholders.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

Brookline Bancorp Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Director Bogdan Nowak made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$290k worth of shares at a price of US$11.61 each. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$11.04. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 90.50k shares worth US$984k. But insiders sold 18.50k shares worth US$228k. Overall, Brookline Bancorp insiders were net buyers during the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insiders At Brookline Bancorp Have Sold Stock Recently

The last three months saw some Brookline Bancorp insider selling. Independent Director John Hackett sold US$32k worth of shares in that time. But at least we saw US$17k worth of buying. While it's not great to see insider selling, the net amount sold isn't enough for us to want to read anything into it.

Insider Ownership Of Brookline Bancorp

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that Brookline Bancorp insiders own 3.1% of the company, worth about US$30m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Brookline Bancorp Insider Transactions Indicate?

We note that there's been a little more insider selling than buying, recently. But the difference is small, and thus, not concerning. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Insiders do have a stake in Brookline Bancorp and their transactions don't cause us concern. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Brookline Bancorp you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

