Brookline (BRKL) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2023, Brookline Bancorp (BRKL) reported revenue of $91.58 million, up 2.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.26, compared to $0.39 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $89.38 million, representing a surprise of +2.46%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +13.04%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.23.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Brookline performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Efficiency Ratio : 64.7% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 64.4%.

Net Interest Margin : 3.2% versus 3.1% estimated by three analysts on average.

Average Balance - Total interest-earning assets : $10.55 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $10.59 billion.

Total Non-Interest Income : $8.03 million compared to the $5.96 million average estimate based on three analysts.

Net Interest Income : $83.56 million compared to the $83.13 million average estimate based on three analysts.

Loan level derivative income, net : $0.78 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $0.45 million.

Deposit fees : $3.06 million compared to the $3.03 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Other: $3.26 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.38 million.

Shares of Brookline have returned -3.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

