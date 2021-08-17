U.S. markets close in 2 hours 40 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,425.43
    -54.28 (-1.21%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,180.71
    -444.69 (-1.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,584.81
    -208.95 (-1.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,155.21
    -48.21 (-2.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.58
    -0.71 (-1.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,784.70
    -5.10 (-0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    23.64
    -0.16 (-0.66%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1718
    -0.0062 (-0.53%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2480
    -0.0090 (-0.72%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3734
    -0.0109 (-0.79%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.5080
    +0.2280 (+0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,635.25
    -745.47 (-1.61%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,155.61
    -25.75 (-2.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,181.11
    +27.13 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,424.47
    -98.72 (-0.36%)
     

Browzwear Raises $35 Million to Accelerate Product Development and Market Expansion

Browzwear
·4 min read

Investment from Radian Capital reinforces value of digital transformation and connectivity throughout the fashion industry ecosystem

New York, NY, Aug. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Browzwear, a pioneer of 3D digital solutions for the fashion industry, today announced the closing of a $35 million funding round from growth equity firm Radian Capital. As the first institutional financing received by Browzwear, the investment will accelerate delivery of the company’s aggressive goals for platform development and market expansion.

Radian, an investor in mature, capital-efficient B2B technology companies including industry-leading software and platforms such as Mural, Emailage and Encompass Technologies, invested in Browzwear based on the company’s existing leadership position and track record of growth.

“We look to partner with market leaders that have been able to build strong, healthy businesses on their own terms,“ said Weston Gaddy, a co-founder and Partner at Radian Capital. ”A 20-year-long overnight success story, Browzwear invented the use of 3D design for apparel and is increasingly being adopted as the design system of record by the largest brands and manufacturers in the industry. The company has done something incredible in getting to that position without outside funding and with impressive, profitable growth.”

With a visionary management team, pioneering technology and large global customer base, Browzwear is already the leader in end-to-end digital product creation for the apparel industry, with a 40 percent year-over-year growth over the last five years. The additional capital from Radian will enable the company to build on those advantages and deliver on its goal to more than double the size of the business over the next two years.

To support this accelerated growth, Browzwear is instituting an aggressive recruitment plan, intending to triple its global workforce over the next two years. The company plans on adding new talent across areas that will widen the company’s technological leadership in the industry, such as R&D and product development, while simultaneously bolstering its customer-facing teams to enhance service while supporting scale.

Browzwear is also exploring opportunities for inorganic growth while planning substantial expansion of its partner program. Currently consisting of more than 100 partners, the partner program is an ecosystem of complementary products and services that enhance the overall value of Browzwear for customers. By building on this network and bringing together the industry’s most cutting-edge technologies, Browzwear can catalyze further innovations that extend the value of true-to-life 3D through product development and manufacturing to consumer-facing solutions that will power next-generation e-commerce capabilities.

“The fashion industry has made great strides toward digital transformation, but there’s so much more we can do. We at Browzwear have an ambitious vision for a future in which systems and tools throughout the ecosystem are connected,” said Avihay Feld, co-founder and CEO of Browzwear. “This unification of solutions for the entire value chain is the foundation the industry needs to make digital experiences such as true-to-life virtual try-ons a reality.”

“By facilitating processes from product development and manufacturing to final retail sale, Browzwear will drive more value for its customers and bring greater efficiency, sustainability and profitability to stakeholders throughout the fashion industry,” said Sharon Lim, co-founder and CEO of Browzwear. “With Radian as our partner, we are well-positioned to make our vision a reality and bring the future alive today.”

About Browzwear

Founded in 2012, Browzwear is a pioneer of 3D digital solutions for the fashion industry, driving seamless processes from concept to commerce. For designers, Browzwear accelerates collection development, opening limitless opportunities to create iterations of styles. For technical designers and patternmakers, Browzwear rapidly fits graded garments to any body model with accurate, true-motion material replication. For manufacturers, Browzwear’s Tech Pack delivers everything needed to produce physical garments perfectly the first time, and at every step from design to production. Worldwide, more than 650 organizations such as Columbia Sportswear, PVH Group and VF Corporation leverage Browzwear’s open platform to streamline processes, collaborate and pursue data-driven production strategies so they can sell more while manufacturing less, which increases both ecologic and economic sustainability. For more information, visit www.browzwear.com.

About Radian Capital

Founded in 2016, Radian Capital is an NYC-based growth equity fund. Radian partners with strong entrepreneurs and management teams of software and tech-enabled services businesses by helping these companies systematically accelerate growth and innovation. Representative investments include Mural, Emailage, and Encompass Technologies.

CONTACT: Sherry Smith Rally Point for Browzwear +1 (917) 545-6493 browzwear@rallypoint.pr


Recommended Stories

  • Could AMC Help You Become a Millionaire by 2030?

    AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) captured the attention of retail traders earlier this year when it caught a meme stock wave and shot up from a low of just under $2 per share in January to a high of about $72 per share in May. At its current price in the low $30s per-share range, it has fallen by nearly 60% from its highs.

  • Why 23andMe Stock Soared Today

    If you own shares of the recent special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) IPO, you can thank Credit Suisse for that. Last night after close of trading, analysts at the Swiss investment bank initiated coverage of 23andMe stock with an outperform rating and a $13 price target, as StreetInsider.com reports. "23andMe offers investors a platform that enables novel discoveries into the causes and potential treatments of a wide variety of diseases at unprecedented statistical power," explained a Credit Suisse analyst.

  • Why This Electric Vehicle Maker's Stock Sank Today

    Arcimoto (NASDAQ: FUV), a manufacturer of three-wheeled electric utility vehicles, released its second-quarter 2021 financial and business update last night, and investors are taking recent gains off the table today. After a sharp rise in the share price in the past three months, however, investors seem to be thinking any delay in the company's ramp-up isn't worth waiting out.

  • Why Romeo Power's Revenue Fell Far Short of Estimates

    Romeo Power (NYSE: RMO) reported second-quarter revenue on Aug. 16 that was much lower than Wall Street had expected. On a net income basis, Romeo Power lost $28.7 million, or $0.22 per share, on revenue of just $926,000. Romeo Power's stock fell sharply in after-hours trading following the release of the results.

  • Why Is Everyone Talking About Palantir Stock?

    Data science company Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) went public in late 2020, perfectly timing society's efforts to better use all the data we create each day. Palantir was initially a one-trick pony, relying on government contracts for revenue, but that could be changing. Here are three reasons Palantir's second-quarter 2021 results have the investing world talking.

  • Alibaba Stock Has Tumbled to a Pandemic Low. Why It Needs to Make a Stand.

    Shares have fallen to levels last seen more than a year ago after Chinese regulators announced new rules.

  • Is Baidu Stock a Buy?

    Baidu's (NASDAQ: BIDU) stock slumped on Aug. 12 after the Chinese tech giant posted its second-quarter earnings. The company beat analysts' estimates on the top and bottom lines, but its third-quarter guidance was softer than expected and indicated its core business was slowing down again.

  • We're Hopeful That NanoVibronix (NASDAQ:NAOV) Will Use Its Cash Wisely

    We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, NanoVibronix...

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Alibaba, and 1 Reason to Sell

    China is home to the world's second-largest economy, and internet company Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) is one of China's most dominant businesses. Down more than 20% over the past year, Alibaba could prove to be a bargain for patient investors if they can look past a major red flag. Here are three reasons to buy Alibaba and one reason to sell it.

  • Is Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Using Too Much Debt?

    David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the...

  • Why Shares of Romeo Power, Standard Lithium, and Microvast Holdings Plunged Today

    With the latest economic data from China falling short of estimates, shares of metals and mining companies, including lithium stocks, were getting hit hard on Monday. Data from the National Bureau of Statistics of China on Monday showed that the country's output in July grew 6.4% year over year, versus 8.3% in June. Industry experts had projected much higher growth in anticipation of demand and manufacturing in China's economy returning to pre-pandemic levels.

  • Walmart raises outlook as sales soar, Home Depot sees impact of weakening DIY trends

    Myles Udland, Brian Sozzi, and Julie Hyman break down some of Tuesday’s early market movers, which include: Walmart topping expectations driven by a surge in groceries and back-to-school spending and Home Depot posting a revenue beat but missing on same-store sales as the housing renovation boom starts to cool down.

  • Cathie Wood Rebuts Michael Burry, Saying He Misses Innovation Fundamentals

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood has responded to Monday’s news that famed investor Michael Burry has placed bets against her firm’s flagship fund.In a Twitter thread on Tuesday, Wood laid out the thinking behind Ark Investment Management’s approach and called out Burry directly.He made a “great call” in the mortgage market, she said, but she doesn’t believe he understands the fundamentals that are creating “explosive growth and investment opportunities” in the innovation space.Burry was made famous a

  • Why Nvidia Stock Is Falling Today

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) were sliding this morning after Credit Suisse analyst John Pitzer reiterated his outperform rating for Nvidia's stock and said that he's concerned about near-term volatility from the stock because of a slowdown in the cryptocurrency market. Investors weren't happy to hear that Pitzer thinks that a slowdown in crypto could affect Nvidia in the short term.

  • Warren Buffett Buys More Consumer Stocks, Sells Drug Stocks, GM

    Warren Buffett revealed more exposure to consumer stocks as Berkshire Hathaway posted its 13-F for the second quarter of 2021.

  • Roblox stock drops after missing Q2 earnings estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre provides takeaways from Roblox's Q2 earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Home Depot Earnings Beat Expectations. Why Its Stock Is Tumbling.

    Home Depot stock is falling after the home-improvement retailer reported earnings that topped expectations. Home Depot reported an adjusted profit of $4.53 a share, beating forecasts for $4.43 a share, on sales of $41.12 billion, topping expectations for $40.73 billion. “I am very proud of our associates, who continue to demonstrate a relentless focus on serving our customers,” Home Depot CEO Craig Menear said in the earnings release.

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: Alibaba, Williams-Sonoma Among 13 Stocks On This Screen

    See who joins Williams-Sonoma, BABA stock on this screen of Warren Buffett stocks based on the investing strategy of the Berkshire Hathaway CEO.

  • Is Pinterest Stock a Buy This Month?

    Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) had one-fifth of its market valuation wiped away last month after reporting second-quarter earnings indicating it may have reached a saturation point in its biggest, most important market. Nominally a social media stock, Pinterest is different from Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) and the like because its primary purpose is to help people use the power of crowds to collate ideas, whether it's what to wear, what to eat, or how to decorate your home. By allowing users to sort their life's ambitions through visual representations that can be "pinned" to the site for easy reference and callback, Pinterest has amassed a huge following, some 454 million monthly active users (MAUs) globally as of the end of June, which shows the potential for this visual discovery platform.

  • New Forecasts: Here's What Analysts Think The Future Holds For Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

    Hims & Hers Health, Inc. ( NYSE:HIMS ) shareholders will have a reason to smile today, with the analysts making...