What Is Bruker Corporation's (NASDAQ:BRKR) Share Price Doing?

Let's talk about the popular Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR). The company's shares saw significant share price movement during recent months on the NASDAQGS, rising to highs of US$84.02 and falling to the lows of US$69.10. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Bruker's current trading price of US$72.73 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Bruker’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

What's The Opportunity In Bruker?

The share price seems sensible at the moment according to my price multiple model, where I compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, I’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. I find that Bruker’s ratio of 34.26x is trading slightly above its industry peers’ ratio of 29.55x, which means if you buy Bruker today, you’d be paying a relatively sensible price for it. And if you believe that Bruker should be trading at this level in the long run, then there should only be a fairly immaterial downside vs other industry peers. Although, there may be an opportunity to buy in the future. This is because Bruker’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

Can we expect growth from Bruker?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With profit expected to grow by 40% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Bruker. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? BRKR’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around industry price multiples. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at BRKR? Will you have enough confidence to invest in the company should the price drop below the industry PE ratio?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on BRKR, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around industry price multiples. However, the optimistic forecast is encouraging for BRKR, which means it’s worth further examining other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

