Buckreef Gold – Special Mining License Renewal Date Extension

Tanzanian Gold Corporation
·6 min read
TORONTO, March 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tanzanian Gold Corporation (TSX:TNX) (NYSE American:TRX) (TanGold or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has been granted an extension to the renewal date for the Special Mining License (SML 04/92) at the Buckreef Gold Project (Buckreef Gold).

The Company received a certificate for Renewal of Special Mining License (SML) from the Mining Commission, a division of the Ministry of Minerals of the United Republic of Tanzania. The Special Mining License renewal period for Buckreef Gold has now been extended by an additional 5 years from 2027 to 2032.

Under the Tanzanian Mining Act, a SML confers on the holder the exclusive right to carry out mining operations and to prospect (within the SML) for minerals as specified in the license. The Company, along with its joint venture partner STAMICO and the Government of the United Republic of Tanzania, is excited by the continued development and ramp-up of Tanzania’s next large gold mine at Buckreef Gold.

The duration of the Special Mining License covers the estimated life of mine, with specified renewals over that period. The Company anticipates the life of mine will extend significantly beyond 2032, and therefore the SML will be renewed prior to the renewal date, in accordance with the requirements under the Tanzanian Mining Act.

“The Company is delighted to receive this license extension and it is a testament to the significant progress being made at Buckreef Gold and the hard work by the team on the ground in Tanzania. The Company would like to thank the Honorable Minister for Minerals, the Chairman and members of the Mining Commission, our joint venture partner STAMICO and all other Government officials in Tanzania who have supported Buckreef Gold and the long-term development of the project. We look forward to working together in building the next large gold mine in Tanzania.” noted Stephen Mullowney, Chief Executive Officer of TanGold.

About Tanzanian Gold Corporation

TanGold along with its joint venture partner, STAMICO is advancing a significant gold project at Buckreef in Tanzania. Buckreef is anchored by an expanded Mineral Resource published in May 2020. Measured Mineral Resource is 19.98 million tonnes (“MT”) at 1.99 grams per tonne (“g/t”) gold (“Au”) containing 1,281,161 ounces (“oz”) of gold and Indicated Mineral Resource is 15.89 MT at 1.48 g/t gold containing 755,119 ounces of gold for a combined tonnage of 35.88 MT at 1.77 g/t gold containing 2,036,280 oz of gold. The Buckreef Gold Project also contains an Inferred Mineral Resource of 17.8 MT at 1.11g/t gold for contained gold of 635,540 oz of gold. The Company is actively investigating and assessing multiple exploration targets on its property. Please refer to the Company’s Updated Mineral Resources Estimate for Buckreef Gold Project, dated May 15, 2020 and filed under the Company’s profile on SEDAR on June 23, 2020 and with the SEC on June 23, 2020, as amended (the “Technical Report”), for more information. Buckreef is being advanced in a value accretive sustainable manner through:

Expanding Production Profile: A 360 tonne per day (“tpd”) processing plant is being expanded to 1,000+ tpd, enabling a near term production profile of 15,000 - 20,000 oz of gold per year. Positive operating cash flow will be utilized for value enhancing activities, including exploration and Sulphide Project Development.

Exploration: Continuing with a drilling program with the goal of expanding resources, discovering new resources and converting resources to reserves, by: (i) step-out drilling in the northeast extension of Buckreef Main; (ii) infill drilling to upgrade Mineral Resources currently in the Inferred category in Buckreef Main; (iii) infill drilling program of Buckreef West; (iv) develop exploration program for the newly discovered Anfield Zone; (v) upgrade historical mineral resources at Bingwa and Tembo; and (vi) identification of new prospects at Buckreef Gold Project, and in the East African region.

Sulphide Development Project: Unlocking the value of the Sulphide Project in which the ‘sulphide ore’ encompasses approximately 90% of the Resources. It is the goal of the Company to substantially exceed all metrics as outlined in the Technical Report, including annual production and strip ratio.

For further information, please contact Stephen Mullowney, CEO, or Michael Leonard, CFO at IR@tangoldcorp.com, or visit the Company website at www.tangoldcorp.com

Andrew M. Cheatle, P.Geo., the Company’s COO and Director, is the Qualified Person as defined by the NI 43-101 who has reviewed and assumes responsibility for the technical content of this press release.

The Toronto Stock Exchange and NYSE American have not reviewed and do not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Tanzanian Gold Corporation is providing the reference of the research report in this press release for information only.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements as defined in the applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as “expects”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “hopes”, “intends”, “estimated”, “potential”, “possible” and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions or results “will”, “may”, “could” or “should” occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect TanGold management’s expectations or beliefs regarding future events and include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the continued operating cash flow, expansion of its process plant, the ability to successfully expand production to 1,000 tpd, estimation of mineral resources, recoveries, subsequent project testing, success, scope and viability of mining operations, the timing and amount of estimated future production, and capital expenditure.

Although TanGold believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance. The actual achievements of TanGold or other future events or conditions may differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors. These risks, uncertainties and factors include general business, legal, economic, competitive, political, regulatory and social uncertainties; actual results of exploration activities and economic evaluations; fluctuations in currency exchange rates; changes in costs; future prices of gold and other minerals; mining method, production profile and mine plan; delays in exploration, development and construction activities; changes in government legislation and regulation; the ability to obtain financing on acceptable terms and in a timely manner or at all; contests over title to properties; employee relations and shortages of skilled personnel and contractors; the speculative nature of, and the risks involved in, the exploration, development and mining business. These risks are set forth in reports that Tanzanian Gold files with the SEC. You can review and obtain copies of these filings from the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov.

The information contained in this press release is as of the date of the press release and TanGold assumes no duty to update such information.


