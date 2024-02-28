Bud Light parent Anheuser-Busch InBev to report earnings as a potential strike looms

Investors will be watching if Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD) is recovering from last year's hangover.

The Bud Light maker is set to share its fourth quarter and fiscal 2023 results on Thursday after market close. While shareholders look for signs on whether the beer giant is still in choppy waters with drinkers, workers are ready to walk out at its 12 US breweries if the company does not offer a "strong new contract."

For the fourth quarter, the Street expects AB InBev to report adjusted earnings per share of $0.81 and revenue of $15.66 billion, compared to $14.67 billion in 2022 Q4. Quarterly volume is expected to decline 1.48% year over year.

For the full year, volume is expected to dip 1.34%, compared to a 2.3% jump last year, as US sales dragged down its performance throughout 2023. While total revenue is expected to grow 4.74%, earnings are expected to drop 0.41% year over year.

This report comes more than 10 months after a marketing campaign with transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney sparked a widespread boycott of Bud Light. The brand subsequently lost its crown as America's favorite beer to Modelo last May.

All eyes are on how 2024 will play out as Anheuser-Busch also has to contend with changing consumer preferences, like the switch to Mexican import beers.

Constellation Brands (STZ), which owns Modelo, Corona, and Victoria, may already be winning there, per Bank of America analyst Bryan Spillane and others. Mexican brands are expected to make further headway, said Bump Williams of Bump Williams Consulting.

"We've already seen retailers in the back half of '23 give more shelf space to these brands in this segment," Williams told Yahoo Finance. "We're going to continue to see that probably expand more as the spring sets get launched in March, April [2024]."

Teamsters working nationwide at Anheuser-Busch have voted by an overwhelming 99 percent to authorize a strike. (Courtesy: International Brotherhood of Teamsters)

Against that backdrop, 99% of the 5,000 teamsters at Anheuser-Busch's US breweries has voted to walk out if the company does not offer a "strong new contract" before the current agreement expires on Feb. 29 at midnight.

Teamsters are asking for improved wages, job protection, and healthcare and retirement benefits.

As of Wednesday, Anheuser-Busch has met with the Teamsters workforce at the bargaining table but did not reach a consensus, per the union group.

"They are lowballing workers on wages, they’re not investing enough money in our members’ pensions, and they’ve made no firm commitment on job protections,” Teamsters general president Sean M. O’Brien shared in a post on social media.

Back in December, an Anheuser-Busch spokesperson told Yahoo Finance over email, "We are committed to negotiating in good faith with the union to reach an agreement that recognizes and rewards the talent, commitment, and drive of our employees."

Rival Molson Coors (TAP) is also experiencing a strike with the same union, but it's isolated to a single brewery in Fort Worth, Texas.

No contract has been reached, but Molson Coors chief communications officer Adam Collins told Yahoo Finance that the team has "strong contingency plans" to fulfill demand. The location is still "brewing, packaging and shipping" products with other employees.

Its five other breweries have "extra production capacity" and bulked up inventory ahead of time, Collins added.

Collins said the team is "committed to reaching an agreement that is fair to everyone."

The earnings rundown

Here's what Wall Street expects Anheuser-Busch InBev to report for its fiscal fourth quarter earnings, per Bloomberg consensus data:

Revenue: $15.66 billion

Adjusted EPS: $0.81

Volume Growth: -1.48%

Price Growth: 7.83%

Here's what Wall Street expects Anheuser-Busch InBev to report for its fiscal 2023 year, per Bloomberg consensus data:

Revenue: $60.52 billion

Adjusted EPS: $3.02

Volume Growth: -1.34%

Price Growth: 9.09%

