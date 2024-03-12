Buffett's Winning Trio: Unveiling The 3 Stocks Driving His Remarkable Returns

Warren Buffett's investment strategies are widely coveted by investors globally, as the Oracle of Omaha's portfolio has delivered a robust 9.85% compounded annual return over the past 30 years. While Buffett has amassed a majority of his wealth through diversified businesses, his stock investments have also generated billions in passive income alone.

Buffett has long advocated long-term investment strategies in established blue chip companies and has typically condoned avoiding taking immense risks.

"One investment rule at Berkshire has not and will not change: Never risk permanent loss of capital. Thanks to the American tailwind and the power of compound interest, the arena in which we operate has been — and will be — rewarding if you make a couple of good decisions during a lifetime and avoid serious mistakes," Buffett stated in Berkshire Hathaway Inc.'s annual shareholder letter.

Some of Buffett's profitable investment bets have been in large-cap dividend-paying stocks.

American Express

Buffett describes his stake in American Express Co. (NYSE:AXP) as his "secret sauce," as the company's immense dividend payouts account for a sizable portion of Berkshire's earnings.

Buffett acquired his stake in American Express for $1.3 billion in 1995, but its annual earnings in 2023 "considerably exceeded" the cost of purchase. In addition, his total stake in American Express was valued at roughly $22 billion as of Dec. 31, 2022.

Buffett's investment in American Express accounts for 4% to 5% of Berkshire Hathaway's generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) net worth, while the total dividend earnings from the stake amounted to nearly $302 million in fiscal 2022. The investment guru predicts American Express's dividend payouts to increase by 16% in 2024.

While Buffett did not purchase or sell any shares of American Express in 2023, his ownership stake in the company rose marginally because of Berkshire's share repurchases.

Story continues

Don’t Miss:

Investing in real estate just got a whole lot simpler. This Jeff Bezos-backed startup will allow you to become a landlord in just 10 minutes, and you only need $100.

Warren Buffett once said, "If you don’t find a way to make money while you sleep, you will work until you die." Here are three high-yield investments that could add significant income to your portfolio.

Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co. (NYSE:KO) is another one of Buffett's hidden gems, as its dividend payouts make a sizable paycheck for one of the world's richest men. Buffett invested a total of $1.3 billion in Coca-Cola in 1994 and cashed in $704 million in dividends annually by 2022.

"Growth occurred every year, just as certain as birthdays," Buffett said in Berkshire Hathaway's 2022 shareholder letter. "We expect that those checks are highly likely to grow."

In addition, Berkshire Hathaway's total stake in Coca-Cola was valued at $25 billion, reflecting an over 1,800% capital appreciation.

Apple

Buffett claimed that Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is "a better business than anything we own." He had a 5.9% stake in Apple as of Dec. 31, 2023, making it one of Berkshire Hathaway's largest holdings. The Magnificent Seven stock has grown by over 365% since the end of 2018, outperforming the benchmark S&P 500's returns.

However, Buffett sold nearly 1% of his stake in Apple in the last quarter of 2023. While concerns regarding Apple's operational challenges have caused the stock to plummet by more than 12% so far this year, analysts remain bullish regarding the tech giant's long-term growth prospects.

Wedbush Securities analyst Daniel Ives has an Outperform rating on Apple stock with a price target of $250, reflecting a potential upside of nearly 50%. JPMorgan Chase & Co. analyst Samik Chatterjee maintains a similar Overweight rating on Apple, with a price target of $215, indicating a potential upside of over 27%.

Read Next:

Elon Musk may be adding landlord to his list of titles. Here’s how to join him in his latest venture with as little as $100.

Collecting passive income from real estate just got a lot simpler. A new real estate fund backed by Jeff Bezos gives you instant access to a diversified portfolio of rental properties, and you only need $100 to get started.

"ACTIVE INVESTORS' SECRET WEAPON" Supercharge Your Stock Market Game with the #1 "news & everything else" trading tool: Benzinga Pro - Click here to start Your 14-Day Trial Now!

Get the latest stock analysis from Benzinga?

This article Buffett's Winning Trio: Unveiling The 3 Stocks Driving His Remarkable Returns originally appeared on Benzinga.com

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.