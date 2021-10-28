Bullion Gold Announces Resignation of Chief Financial Officer

MONTRÉAL, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bullion Gold Resources Corp. (TSX-V: BGD) (“Bullion Gold” or the “Corporation”) today announced that Martin Nicoletti, Chief Financial Officer (CFO), has left the Corporation to pursue other interest. Mr. Nicoletti has agreed to assist in a smooth transition. Effective immediately, Jonathan Hamel will assume the role of interim CFO until a permanent successor to Mr. Nicoletti is appointed.



"I would like to thank Mr. Nicoletti for making this transition as smooth as possible and wish him continued success in his future endeavors," says Bullion Gold President and CEO Jonathan Hamel.

About Bullion Gold

Bullion Gold is involved in the identification, exploration, and development of viable mineral properties in the Province Quebec and British Columbia. For more information on the Corporation, visit www.bulliongold.ca.

