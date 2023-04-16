Bullish insiders bet AU$1.2m on Stockland (ASX:SGP)

Quite a few insiders have dramatically grown their holdings in Stockland (ASX:SGP) over the past 12 months. An insider's optimism about the company's prospects is a positive sign.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Stockland

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when MD, CEO & Director Tarun Gupta bought AU$1.1m worth of shares at a price of AU$3.74 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of AU$4.20. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

While Stockland insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership Of Stockland

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Our data indicates that Stockland insiders own about AU$14m worth of shares (which is 0.1% of the company). Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

So What Do The Stockland Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Stockland shares in the last quarter. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Insiders own shares in Stockland and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. You'd be interested to know, that we found 2 warning signs for Stockland and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

