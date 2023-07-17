Bullish Nanoveu Insiders Loaded Up On AU$820k Of Stock

Generally, when a single insider buys stock, it is usually not a big deal. However, when several insiders are buying, like in the case of Nanoveu Limited (ASX:NVU), it sends a favourable message to the company's shareholders.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Nanoveu

The insider Sufian Ahmad made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for AU$225k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.026 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being AU$0.02). It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. It is generally more encouraging if they paid above the current price, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels.

Nanoveu insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. Their average price was about AU$0.015. It is certainly positive to see that insiders have invested their own money in the company. However, we do note that they were buying at significantly lower prices than today's share price. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Nanoveu Insiders Bought Stock Recently

Over the last three months, we've seen significant insider buying at Nanoveu. Not only was there no selling that we can see, but they collectively bought AU$480k worth of shares. This is a positive in our book as it implies some confidence.

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Nanoveu insiders own 50% of the company, currently worth about AU$4.0m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Nanoveu Tell Us?

It is good to see recent purchasing. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Nanoveu insiders are well aligned, and quite possibly think the share price is too low. Nice! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To that end, you should learn about the 7 warning signs we've spotted with Nanoveu (including 6 which are a bit concerning).

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

