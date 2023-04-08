Bullish NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) insiders filled their treasuries with US$7.0m worth of stock over last year

Quite a few insiders have dramatically grown their holdings in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) over the past 12 months. An insider's optimism about the company's prospects is a positive sign.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when President & Principal Executive Officer James Dondero bought US$2.0m worth of shares at a price of US$15.75 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$10.91. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

While NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust insiders own 18% of the company, worth about US$74m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Tell Us?

There haven't been any insider transactions in the last three months -- that doesn't mean much. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Overall we don't see anything to make us think NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (of which 1 doesn't sit too well with us!) you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

