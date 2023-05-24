Bullish Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust Insiders Loaded Up On S$8.6m Of Stock \

Over the last year, a good number of insiders have significantly increased their holdings in Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (SGX:T82U). This is encouraging because it indicates that insiders are more optimistic about the company's prospects.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by insider Chen Huaidan for S$2.6m worth of shares, at about S$1.31 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of S$1.33. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. Happily, the Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust insiders decided to buy shares at close to current prices.

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. Their average price was about S$1.45. These transactions suggest that insiders have considered the current price attractive. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust insiders own about S$1.1b worth of shares (which is 30% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. It would be great to see more insider buying, but overall it seems like Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust insiders are reasonably well aligned (owning significant chunk of the company's shares) and optimistic for the future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For example, Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust has 4 warning signs (and 2 which make us uncomfortable) we think you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

