Business in brief: Eco-friendly hotel opens on Battlefield; Drury students offer tax help

Element by Westin hotel opens on East Battlefield Road

Marriott International and Bryan Hotels LLC announced the opening of Element Springfield on East Battlefield Road this week. The hotel marks the debut of the eco-conscious, extended-stay hotel brand in the Ozarks. Element offers guests eco-friendly and wellness-focused amenities.

Element Springfield’s 121 guest rooms are designed to be spacious, flexible and functional. The rooms feature plenty of natural light to “awaken the senses.” The new hotel also boasts energy-efficient kitchens, oversized closets, spa-style bathrooms and ergonomic work spaces. All décor and artwork is made from repurposed and recycled materials, and every light bulb in the building is LED. Each room is also equipped with a filtered water system.

Element Springfield also has large four-bedroom “Studio Commons” spaces in addition to regular rooms. The 625 square-foot living spaces include a large seating area, entertainment amenities and a kitchen. According to the release, Studio Commons spaces can be booked for parties and other group gatherings.

For more information or to make a reservation, call (417) 290-9050 or visit www.marriot.com/sgfel.

The Kitchen welcomes new executive officers to board

The Kitchen, Inc. has appointed its executive officers for the 2024 Board of Trustees. The new executive officers are:

Kim Tilley

Kim Tilley , the Vice President of Operations at Mercy. Tilley was appointed board president;

Rob Fridge , a project manager at Spectra Composites. Fridge was selected as board vice president;

Eric Latimer , fire operations division chief at the Springfield Fire Department. Latimer was named board secretary;

Jen Albers , senior managing consultant at FORVIS, was chosen as board treasurer;

Ellen Hammock, Vice President of operations at CoxHealth, was appointed past board president.

The Kitchen’s mission is to bring stability and purpose to people who are homeless. They provide emergency shelter, case management, housing assistance and affordable housing for families, individuals, youth, seniors and veterans in Greene, Christian and Webster counties.

Ambrose named Lake Regional Health System director of supply chain

Robert Ambrose

After eight years with Lake Regional Health System, Robert Ambrose has been named director of supply chain. In the role, Ambrose will be responsible for developing and retaining connections with suppliers. He will also lead the team that issues supplies throughout Lake Regional Health system, including the clinics and hospital. The supply chain department also manages the Lake Regional mailroom.

Ambrose, who lives in Taos, Missouri, is coming into the position with 16 years of health care experience. He joined Lake Regional in 2016 as manager of Nutrition Services. He continued in the role after Lake Regional entered a contract with Unidine for dining management three years ago.

Ambrose has an associate’s degree in culinary arts from East Central Community College and a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from the University of Central Missouri. He also holds two postgraduate degrees: a Master of Healthcare Administration and a Master of Business Administration, both from William Woods University.

Lake Regional Health system is a nonprofit organization, which provides comprehensive health care services to residents and visitors throughout mid-Missouri. The hospital is a Primary Stroke Center, Level II STEMI (heart attack) Center and Level III Trauma Center.

FORVIS announces four senior associate promotions

Gary Schafer, managing partner of FORVIS’ offices in Springfield, Branson and Joplin, announced senior promotions for four associates in January. The associates promoted to senior associate status at FORVIS are:

Justus Brashers

Justus Brashers, who provides audit services to clients in the home care, hospice and community health center industries. Brashers has a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Missouri State University.

Riley Johnson

Riley Johnson, who provides audit services to clients across a number of industries. Johnson also has experience in cost reporting for the FORVIS community health centers team. He has a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Missouri State University.

Eli Wells

Eli Wells, who leads audit engagements for clients in general contracting, higher education and various other industries. Wells is a graduate of the University of Central Missouri, with a bachelor’s and a master’s degree in accounting.

Jacob Wunderlich

Jacob Wunderlich, who provides accounting services to construction and real estate industry clients. Wunderlich has a bachelor’s degree in accounting from Arkansas Tech University.

Drury accounting students offer free income tax preparation through February

Drury University accounting students will be available to provide free tax preparation to the community throughout the month of February, according to a release. The annual tax preparation service is conducted through an IRS Volunteer Income Tax Assistance site. The program is open to the public and is designed to benefit low-income taxpayers.

The Drury tax service will primarily accept walk-in clients at the site. It will be located at the C.H. "Chub" O'Reilly Enterprise Center at the intersection of Central Street and Drury Lane. The site will call its last client one hour prior to closing. Taxpayers can get help preparing their taxes from Drury accounting students at the following dates and times:

Monday, Feb. 5 , from 4 to 7 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 12 , from 4 to 7 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 19 , from 4 to 7 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 26, from 4 to 7 p.m.

The students will also assist with tax preparation at the Taxapalooza Community Event at the Springfield Dream Center on West Atlantic Street on Saturday, Feb. 17. Appointments will not be accepted. The Taxapalooza event lasts from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

All returns will be filed electronically unless the IRS requires a manual return. All taxpayers must be available to sign the appropriate forms in the case of joint returns. They are required to bring photo ID and Social Security cards for themselves and dependents, as well as any tax documentation.

Collier promoted at KPM CPAs & Advisors

Brian Collier

This week, KPM CPAs & Advisors announced that Brian Collier completed all parts of the certified public accounting examination and earned his CPA license. The CPA designation, awarded by the American Institute of CPAs, signifies that all requirements have been met for licensure.

In addition to earning his CPA license, Collier was also promoted to senior on the KPM tax team.

Collier provides tax services to clients in a number of industries. He is a member of the American Institute of CPAs as well as the Missouri Society of CPAs. Collier holds a bachelor's degree in Accounting from Missouri State University.

SRC Holdings Corp. announces executive expansion, two promotions

SRC Holdings Corp. has announced two new promotions and an expansion to its executive leadership team. According to a release, the personnel changes reflect SRC's strategic growth plan and support the long-term strength of its leadership team. The SRC associates being promoted are:

Aaron LaRose

Aaron LaRose, vice president of sales. LaRose will be promoted to general manager of SRC Automotive. SRC Automotive is a supplier of new and remanufactured gasoline engines. LaRose holds a bachelor's degree in finance and marketing from Missouri State University and is a Certified Internal Great Game of Business Coach. He joined SRC in 2011.

Chris Merrifield

Chris Merrifield, chief operations officer. Merrifield will be promoted to general manager of NewStream Enterprises, a provider of comprehensive supply chain management services. He has 25 years of experience in distribution and transportation. Merrifield holds a certification in business administration from Cornell University and is a Certified Internal Great Game of Business Coach.

Elizabeth Wente

On Feb. 19, SRC plans to welcome Elizabeth Wente, who will join the executive leadership team as deputy general counsel. Wente has almost a decade of employment law experience, and she has been named Springfield Business Journal's Most Influential Woman. She holds a bachelor's degree from Tulane University and a juris doctor degree from Southern Methodist University.

