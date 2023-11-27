When Should You Buy Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY)?

While Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY) might not be the most widely known stock at the moment, it saw a decent share price growth in the teens level on the LSE over the last few months. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Balfour Beatty’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if the opportunity still exists.

Is Balfour Beatty Still Cheap?

Good news, investors! Balfour Beatty is still a bargain right now according to my price multiple model, which compares the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. I’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 7.06x is currently well-below the industry average of 9.56x, meaning that it is trading at a cheaper price relative to its peers. Balfour Beatty’s share price also seems relatively stable compared to the rest of the market, as indicated by its low beta. If you believe the share price should eventually reach its industry peers, a low beta could suggest it is unlikely to rapidly do so anytime soon, and once it’s there, it may be hard to fall back down into an attractive buying range.

What kind of growth will Balfour Beatty generate?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. However, with a negative profit growth of -19% expected over the next couple of years, near-term growth certainly doesn’t appear to be a driver for a buy decision for Balfour Beatty. This certainty tips the risk-return scale towards higher risk.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Although BBY is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, the adverse prospect of negative growth brings about some degree of risk. I recommend you think about whether you want to increase your portfolio exposure to BBY, or whether diversifying into another stock may be a better move for your total risk and return.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on BBY for a while, but hesitant on making the leap, I recommend you research further into the stock. Given its current price multiple, now is a great time to make a decision. But keep in mind the risks that come with negative growth prospects in the future.

So if you'd like to dive deeper into this stock, it's crucial to consider any risks it's facing. Our analysis shows 3 warning signs for Balfour Beatty (1 can't be ignored!) and we strongly recommend you look at these before investing.

If you are no longer interested in Balfour Beatty, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

