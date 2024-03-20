When Should You Buy Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD)?

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (NASDAQ:GLDD), might not be a large cap stock, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price increase on the NASDAQGS over the last few months. Shareholders may appreciate the recent price jump, but the company still has a way to go before reaching its yearly highs again. Less-covered, small caps sees more of an opportunity for mispricing due to the lack of information available to the public, which can be a good thing. So, could the stock still be trading at a low price relative to its actual value? Today we will analyse the most recent data on Great Lakes Dredge & Dock’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What Is Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Worth?

According to our price multiple model, where we compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average, the stock currently looks expensive. We’ve used the price-to-earnings ratio in this instance because there’s not enough visibility to forecast its cash flows. The stock’s ratio of 41.46x is currently well-above the industry average of 24.89x, meaning that it is trading at a more expensive price relative to its peers. In addition to this, it seems like Great Lakes Dredge & Dock’s share price is quite stable, which could mean two things: firstly, it may take the share price a while to fall back down to an attractive buying range, and secondly, there may be less chances to buy low in the future once it reaches that value. This is because the stock is less volatile than the wider market given its low beta.

What does the future of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to more than double over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? It seems like the market has well and truly priced in GLDD’s positive outlook, with shares trading above industry price multiples. At this current price, shareholders may be asking a different question – should I sell? If you believe GLDD should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards the industry PE ratio can be profitable. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on GLDD for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. The price has surpassed its industry peers, which means it is likely that there is no more upside from mispricing. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for GLDD, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

If you'd like to know more about Great Lakes Dredge & Dock as a business, it's important to be aware of any risks it's facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (of which 1 doesn't sit too well with us!) you should know about.

