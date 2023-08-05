When Should You Buy Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)?

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP), is not the largest company out there, but it received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the NYSE over the last few months, increasing to US$127 at one point, and dropping to the lows of US$94.15. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether Insperity's current trading price of US$94.15 reflective of the actual value of the mid-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at Insperity’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is Insperity Still Cheap?

The stock is currently trading at US$94.15 on the share market, which means it is overvalued by 28% compared to my intrinsic value of $73.72. This means that the buying opportunity has probably disappeared for now. If you like the stock, you may want to keep an eye out for a potential price decline in the future. Since Insperity’s share price is quite volatile, this could mean it can sink lower (or rise even further) in the future, giving us another chance to invest. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of Insperity look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. However, with a negative profit growth of -12% expected next year, near-term growth certainly doesn’t appear to be a driver for a buy decision for Insperity. This certainty tips the risk-return scale towards higher risk.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? If you believe NSP should trade below its current price, selling high and buying it back up again when its price falls towards its real value can be profitable. Given the uncertainty from negative growth in the future, this could be the right time to reduce your total portfolio risk. But before you make this decision, take a look at whether its fundamentals have changed.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping tabs on NSP for some time, now may not be the best time to enter into the stock. Its price has risen beyond its true value, on top of a negative future outlook. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management. Should the price fall in the future, will you be well-informed enough to buy?

If you want to dive deeper into Insperity, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for Insperity and we think they deserve your attention.

If you are no longer interested in Insperity, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

